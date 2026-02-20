Fanless Factor 101 Arrives with Qualcomm QCS6490 and 10GbE Networking

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OnLogic has introduced the Factor 101, a compact fanless industrial system built around Qualcomm’s QCS6490 platform. The unit targets edge deployments that need wired networking, basic display output, and local inference acceleration in a small enclosure.



The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.

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Factor 101 internal view

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I/O is split across front and rear panels. The front includes dual Ethernet (1x 1GbE RJ45 and 1x 10GbE RJ45), four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, HDMI output, and a 19V DC barrel-jack power input.

The rear provides an 8-channel DIO interface implemented as 4 digital input pins (5V) plus 4 digital output ports. Display support is listed for a single display, with HDMI specified up to 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz.



Factor 101 front & rear view

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Mechanically, the enclosure is specified at 94 x 157 x 70.75mm and about 0.57kg, using a steel chassis with wall-mount hardware included. Power is listed as ~19V DC via a DC jack, and a 19V power adapter is included along with a DIO terminal block.



Factor 101 side views

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OnLogic lists a 0°C to 50°C operating temperature range and tags the unit for “general office” environments. Regulatory markings include CISPR 32/35, EN 55032/55035, EN 62368-1, FCC Part 15 Class A, RoHS 3, and WEEE.



OnLogic Factor 101

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Further Information

OnLogic lists the Factor 101 starting at $599, with a 2-year limited warranty and a 5-year expected lifecycle.