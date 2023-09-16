All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Fanless embedded system leverages Hailo-8 AI engine

Sep 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views

The E310-10EHI is an embedded platform designed to be used as an inference system and built around Elkhart Lake Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors. The device is compatible with the Hailo-8TM KI IC to process and analyze data at the edge instead of relying on the cloud.

According the datasheet, this platform system by ICP Germany can be configured with any of the following four Intel processors: 

  • Pentium-N6415 — 4C/4T, 1.2GHz – 3.0 GHz (6.5W), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units
  • Celeron-N6211 —  2C/2T, 1.2 – 3.0 GHz (6.5W TDP), 1.5 MB L2 Cache;  Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units
  • Celeron-N6210 —  2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units 
  • x6413E4C/4T, 1.50 GHz – 3.00 GHz, (9W TDP), 1.5M L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units

 
E310-10EHI dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

The device supports DDR4 3200 memory with two 260-pin SO-DIMM slots, offering a maximum capacity of 32 GB (Non-ECC). Additionally, it accommodates 2.5″ HDD/SSD and M.2 SSDs (2280/2262/2242), along with an mSATA slot for extensive storage.

E310-10EHI peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

As for connectivity, the E310-10EHI offers a comprehensive set of options. It features a full-size Mini PCIe slot that supports USB 2.0, SATA 3, and PCIe x1 interfaces. Additionally, the M.2 2230 E Key slot expands compatibility to include USB and PCIe x1, while the NanoSIM slot, compatible with M.2 B Key, provides connectivity for 5G cellular networks.

For applications that require artificial intelligence, the E310-10EHI embedded system can optionally be equipped with the Hailo-8 M.2 2242 B+M key Edge AI Engine with a performance of up to 26 TOPS.

E310-10EHI
(click images to enlarge)

The E310-10EHI offers fanless operation within a temperature range spanning from -20 °C to 60 °C, accommodating an input voltage range of 8~24V. Furthermore, this device is CE & FCC Class A certified.

Upon request, ICP Germany can provide the E310-10EHI as a complete, pre-configured system with compatible industrial-grade memory modules and solid-state disks.

Specifications listed for the E310-10EHI include:

  • Chipset:
    • Intel SoC Integrated
  • Memory/Storage:
    • DDR4 3200, 2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM, Max. 32 GB (Non-ECC)
    • 1x 2.5” HDD/SSD BKT
    • 1x M.2 2280/2262/2242 SSD slot
    • 1x mSATA slot
  • Edge AI Engine:
  • Expansion:
    • Mini PCIe Full size (USB2.0 / SATAIII / PCIex1)
    • M.2 2230 E KEY (USB / PCIe x1)
    • 1x NanoSIM slot to M.2 B Key slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4a
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Intel I211-AT Giga LAN
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS232 (Extra 1 x RS232/422/485 + 3 x RS232 for Option)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2
  • Other Features:
    • Nuvoton NPCT750AAAYX TPM2.0 (Optional) 
  • Power:
    • 8V to 24V DC (via DC-in Jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 209 x 209 x 68mm
    • Fanless
    • Wall mount
    • Cold rolled steel & extruded aluminum front panel

Further information

The E310-10EHI with the J6413 processor is priced at €378.90, and it does not include memory or storage. Note that customers are required to sign in to access the pricing details. 

The order includes the embedded system along with accessories such as a 65W, 19V AC adaptor, power cords for both US and EU regions, an 18cm SATA power cable, an M.2 3052/2260 adapter plate, and an 18cm SATA cable.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...