Fanless embedded system leverages Hailo-8 AI engine

Fanless embedded system leverages Hailo-8 AI engineSep 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views
The E310-10EHI is an embedded platform designed to be used as an inference system and built around Elkhart Lake Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors. The device is compatible with the Hailo-8TM KI IC to process and analyze data at the edge instead of relying on the cloud.
According the datasheet, this platform system by ICP Germany can be configured with any of the following four Intel processors:
- Pentium-N6415 — 4C/4T, 1.2GHz – 3.0 GHz (6.5W), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units
- Celeron-N6211 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 3.0 GHz (6.5W TDP), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units
- Celeron-N6210 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units
- x6413E — 4C/4T, 1.50 GHz – 3.00 GHz, (9W TDP), 1.5M L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units