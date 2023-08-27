Fanless embedded PC offers three 2.5 GbE LAN ports

Fanless embedded PC offers three 2.5 GbE LAN portsAug 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 82 views
The DRPC-124-EHL by ICP Germany is described as an ultra compact DIN-rail PC powered by the Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core CPU. Key features of this fanless PC includes one GbE LAN port, three 2.5 GbE LAN ports and multiple M.2 slots for expansion.
The DRPC-124-EHL is available in a single configuration with the following Elkhart Lake processor with 10nm process:
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); 16 Execution Units, Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz)