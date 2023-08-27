All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Fanless embedded PC offers three 2.5 GbE LAN ports

Aug 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 82 views

The DRPC-124-EHL by ICP Germany is described as an ultra compact DIN-rail PC powered by the Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core CPU. Key features of this fanless PC includes one GbE LAN port, three 2.5 GbE LAN ports and multiple M.2 slots for expansion. 

The DRPC-124-EHL is available in a single configuration with the following Elkhart Lake processor with 10nm process:

  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); 16 Execution Units, Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz)

 
DRPC-124-EHL dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The system is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory onboard, with the option to expand it to a maximum of 16GB. In terms of storage, the DRPC-124-EHL offers eMMC 5.1 storage options of 64GB or 128GB.

      
DRPC-124-EHL peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

For ethernet connectivity, the DRPC-124-EHL offers four Intel Ethernet ports which consist of one GbE interface with I210 controller and three 2.5 GbE interfaces, with I225V controller.

 
DRPC-124-EHL
(click image to enlarge)

The DRPC-124-EHL can be shipped with Windows 10 preinstalled, but it’s also compatible with Linux. The device is also CE, FCC, UKCA certified.

Specifications listed for the DRPC-124-EHL include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x 
    • Up to eMMC 5.1 128GB
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4B
  • Expansion:
    • 1x 2242 B-key (PCIe Gen3 x2)
    • 1x 2242 B-key (SATA)
    • 1x 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen3 x2)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1 x RJ-45 PCIe GbE 
    • 3 x RJ-45 PCIe 2.5
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485 (Optional)
  • USB:
    • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 2 x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
  • Power:
    • 12-28 VDC (via 2-pin terminal block)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 10°C to 50°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 159 x 132.5 x 35 mm
    • 1.2Kg
    • DIN-Rail, Wall Mount
    • Extruded aluminum alloy chassis

Further information

ICP didn’t provide pricing information about the DRPC-124-EH. The product page can be found here.

