Fanless Core Ultra industrial PC gains external EMC protection

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Cincoze’s DX-1300 is a compact, fanless industrial computer based on Intel Core Ultra 200S processors, supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and modular I/O expansion. Part of the company’s rugged DX series, the system is also compatible with the newly announced PPM-I360 external power protection module, designed to reduce electrical interference in industrial environments.

The DX-1300 uses Intel’s Arrow Lake-S platform with the W880 chipset and supports Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 processors. Configurations range from 10-core Core Ultra 5 models to the 24-core Core Ultra 9 285, with processor power ratings of 35W or 65W. The processors integrate Intel graphics and an NPU, providing up to 36 TOPS of total platform AI performance for edge inference and image processing workloads.

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Memory support consists of two DDR5 SO-DIMM sockets, with CSODIMM support available for specific projects. The system accommodates up to 96GB of unbuffered or ECC memory. Core Ultra 7 and 9 configurations support memory speeds up to 6400MHz, while Core Ultra 5 configurations support up to 5600MHz.



DX-1300 motherboard view

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For display connectivity, the system provides HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA outputs, with support for up to three independent displays. Networking includes two Intel I226-based 2.5GbE ports, while additional interfaces comprise four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10Gbps, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports at 5Gbps, and four RS-232/422/485 serial ports.

Storage options include two front-accessible 2.5-inch SATA drive bays. Internal expansion consists of two M.2 Key B sockets in 3042/3052 and 2242 formats, along with an M.2 Key E 2230 socket for wireless connectivity or other compatible modules. A SIM card slot is also available for cellular applications.



DX-1300 front view

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The DX-1300 supports Cincoze’s Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) and Control Function Module (CFM) expansion technologies. Three CMI interfaces accommodate optional modules for additional Ethernet, serial, CAN FD, or digital I/O connectivity. Depending on the installed modules, the system can support up to 12 LAN ports or eight PoE connections. CFM expansion provides optional functions such as Power over Ethernet, ignition sensing, and hardware TPM 2.0 security.

The industrial computer measures 242.2 × 173 × 75mm and uses an aluminum and metal enclosure with a fanless design. It supports 9–48V DC input, along with wall, DIN-rail, VESA, and side mounting options. Cincoze specifies an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C for 35W processor configurations, while 65W configurations support -20°C to 50°C with an external fan kit, subject to the stated cooling conditions.



DX-1300 rear view

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Operating system support includes Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Windows 10, and Windows 11. Other industrial features include a programmable watchdog timer, remote power control, reverse-polarity protection, and support for MIL-STD-810H shock and vibration requirements.



DX-1300 dimensions

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Cincoze has also added two optional external Power Protection Modules (PPM) designed to improve electromagnetic compatibility in electrically noisy industrial environments. The modules suppress Electrical Fast Transient (EFT) interference at the power input, which can occur when motors, relays, and other industrial equipment switch operating states.

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The PPM-I360 is rated for 360W and is listed as compatible with Cincoze’s DX and DS series, DV-1000, and GM-series GPU computers. The lower-power PPM-I180 is rated for 180W and supports selected systems, including the DA-1100, DC-1200, and DI-1100. Both modules use an external slide-rail design that allows them to be added to compatible computers according to deployment requirements.

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Cincoze lists EN/IEC 61000-4-4 EFT immunity support for the modules, intended to help compatible systems meet industrial EMC requirements. The DX-1300’s specifications identify EFT test levels of 2kV on AC power, 1kV on DC power, and 2kV on signal connections when configured with the optional PPM module.

Further Information

Pricing and availability for the DX-1300 and PPM-I180/PPM-I360 modules have not been specified. Additional information is available on the Cincoze DX-1300 product page and the company’s Power Protection Module page.