Expanding Open-Source Support for MediaTek’s Genio IoT Platforms with Collabora

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MediaTek continues to strengthen upstream support for its Genio IoT platforms through its collaboration with Collabora. Following the initial efforts to integrate Genio EVKs into the open-source ecosystem, recent updates bring improvements to the Linux kernel, Debian-based images, and automated testing frameworks. These enhancements ensure broader compatibility and long-term support for developers working with Genio-based IoT solutions.

The first major results of this collaboration have been integrated into the Linux 6.14 kernel, with additional updates planned for versions 6.15 and 6.16. Some of the latest improvements include:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

