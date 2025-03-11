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Expanding Open-Source Support for MediaTek’s Genio IoT Platforms with Collabora

Mar 10, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 116 views

MediaTek continues to strengthen upstream support for its Genio IoT platforms through its collaboration with Collabora. Following the initial efforts to integrate Genio EVKs into the open-source ecosystem, recent updates bring improvements to the Linux kernel, Debian-based images, and automated testing frameworks. These enhancements ensure broader compatibility and long-term support for developers working with Genio-based IoT solutions.

The first major results of this collaboration have been integrated into the Linux 6.14 kernel, with additional updates planned for versions 6.15 and 6.16. Some of the latest improvements include:

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  • Base support for the Genio 510 EVK
  • Mali GPU support for Genio 510 and Genio 700 (already present on Genio 1200)
  • DSI display support for Genio 510, 700, and 1200 EVKs, as well as Radxa Nio 12L
  • Audio support for Genio 510 and 700 EVKs
  • USB Type-C connector support for Genio 510 and 700 EVKs

Collabora continues to track the status of these updates on its MediaTek mainline status page.

To simplify testing and deployment on Genio devices, Collabora has introduced Debian 13 Trixie-based images in multiple variants, including:

  • Headless mode
  • Weston-based graphical environment
  • GNOME desktop environment

These images are available with either the latest stable Linux kernel or an experimental kernel that includes upcoming improvements expected in future kernel releases.

To ensure the stability of upstream contributions, Collabora’s laboratory now includes Genio 350, 510, 700, and 1200 EVKs as part of its KernelCI testing infrastructure. These devices are continuously tested for boot and basic functionality, with plans to extend the test suite as new features are integrated.

Collabora logo
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, Collabora plans to launch a blog series detailing the open-source development progress on MediaTek’s Genio platforms. This series will explore U-Boot bootloader integration, Sound Open Firmware support, mainline Linux kernel updates, and the platforms’ compatibility with distributions like Debian, providing insights into Collabora’s ongoing efforts within the open-source ecosystem.

Further information

Collabora’s open-source work on the Genio platforms will be showcased at Embedded World 2025, where attendees can engage with engineers working on these developments.

For more details, visit the official Collabora announcement and MediaTek’s IoT documentation pages.

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