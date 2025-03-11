Expanding Open-Source Support for MediaTek’s Genio IoT Platforms with Collabora

Expanding Open-Source Support for MediaTek’s Genio IoT Platforms with CollaboraMar 10, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 116 views
MediaTek continues to strengthen upstream support for its Genio IoT platforms through its collaboration with Collabora. Following the initial efforts to integrate Genio EVKs into the open-source ecosystem, recent updates bring improvements to the Linux kernel, Debian-based images, and automated testing frameworks. These enhancements ensure broader compatibility and long-term support for developers working with Genio-based IoT solutions.
The first major results of this collaboration have been integrated into the Linux 6.14 kernel, with additional updates planned for versions 6.15 and 6.16. Some of the latest improvements include:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Base support for the Genio 510 EVK
- Mali GPU support for Genio 510 and Genio 700 (already present on Genio 1200)
- DSI display support for Genio 510, 700, and 1200 EVKs, as well as Radxa Nio 12L
- Audio support for Genio 510 and 700 EVKs
- USB Type-C connector support for Genio 510 and 700 EVKs