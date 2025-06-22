ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

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The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

ESPHome is an open-source system for building custom firmware for ESP32 and ESP8266 microcontrollers. It allows users to define device configurations using simple YAML files, which are then compiled into firmware for sensors, switches, displays, and other hardware. ESPHome integrates tightly with Home Assistant, enabling local control and automation without relying on external cloud services.

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A key highlight of this release is the transition to ESP-IDF version 5.3.2, which is now the default framework for all ESP-IDF-based builds. This update has been tested extensively and introduces support for a wider range of ESP32 chips, including the newly added ESP32-C6, ESP32-H2, and ESP32-P4.

These new variants bring features such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), Thread, and Zigbee, further expanding ESPHome’s potential for low-power mesh and wireless applications. Support for these chips is currently limited to the ESP-IDF framework, with full component compatibility still in progress. Arduino-based configurations are not yet available for these devices.

End of ESP-IDF 4.x Support

The announcement notes that this version will be the final release supporting ESP-IDF 4.x. Starting with ESPHome 2025.7.0, the project will fully shift to IDF 5.x, in alignment with the upcoming Arduino 3.1.3 update. Users relying on older device configurations are advised to transition to IDF 5.x to maintain compatibility with future versions.

OpenThread Support for Thread Devices

ESPHome now includes basic OpenThread support for ESP32-C6 and ESP32-H2 microcontrollers, allowing these devices to join Thread-based mesh networks. When paired with an OpenThread border router and Thread support in Home Assistant, ESPHome devices can communicate over the native API without relying on Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

Thread is optimized for low-power, low-bandwidth use cases and is best suited for simple control and monitoring scenarios. Features like Sleepy End Device mode are not yet supported, and high-frequency sensor use is not recommended at this time.

Python 3.10 Requirement

ESPHome now requires Python 3.10 or higher for direct installations via pip. This update allows the project to adopt modern language features and remove legacy compatibility layers, improving overall code maintainability and security. Users of Home Assistant Add-ons and Docker images are unaffected, as these environments already use Python 3.12.

Those running ESPHome manually on older systems will need to upgrade Python before using this or future releases. Without Python 3.10+, the latest installable version will remain at 2025.5.2.

Performance and Memory Improvements

This release introduces several backend optimizations aimed at improving system responsiveness and reducing resource usage. Native API performance has been enhanced to enable faster communication between ESPHome devices and Home Assistant. RAM usage has been reduced, which allows for more complex configurations, particularly on memory-constrained hardware. The size of compiled firmware has also been minimized, leaving more flash storage available for applications and over-the-air updates.

Memory structures across the application and component layers have been streamlined, reducing field duplication and improving efficiency. These changes are part of an ongoing effort to increase reliability and responsiveness across a range of supported devices.

Expanded Sensor Support

BME68x sensor users benefit from an important improvement in this release: the removal of the Arduino framework dependency in the Bosch BSEC2 library. For reference, the BME68x is a family of environmental sensors that measure temperature, humidity, pressure, and gas (VOC) levels, designed for indoor air quality monitoring and smart home automation.

This change, merged upstream by Bosch, improves ESP-IDF compatibility and simplifies integration across multiple ESP32 variants. The result is more consistent behavior and fewer external dependencies when building firmware for environmental monitoring applications.