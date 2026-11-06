ESP32-S3 USB dongle adds microphone, IR and hardware security

ESP32-S3 USB dongle adds microphone, IR and hardware securityNov 5, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,312 views
LILYGO has expanded its T-Dongle lineup with the T-Dongle S3 Plus, an ESP32-S3 development board housed in a transparent USB flash-drive enclosure. The device combines a 0.96-inch color display, 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM, and microSD storage with additional features including a microphone, infrared functionality, and an optional hardware security chip.
For context, LILYGO introduced the ESP32-C5-based T-Dongle C5 earlier this year, using a similar USB stick form factor. Unlike the C5 model, which supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, the T-Dongle S3 Plus uses a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5 LE, while adding audio input, infrared functionality, and hardware security options.
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T-Dongle S3 Plus multiple views
Memory and storage include 16MB Quad-SPI flash, 8MB OPI PSRAM, and 512KB of internal SRAM. A microSD card slot provides removable storage, with the SDMMC interface connected through dedicated GPIO signals.
The device retains the 0.96-inch ST7735 IPS color display found on the earlier T-Dongle S3, offering an 80 × 160-pixel resolution over SPI. An APA102 RGB LED is also included for programmable visual feedback.
T-Dongle S3 Plus dimensions
The Plus version introduces a PDM microphone connected through GPIO8 and GPIO9, providing an audio-input interface for voice-related and embedded audio applications. An infrared transmitter is also included, connected through GPIO7.
Another addition is support for a Microchip ATECC508A security chip on selected configurations. The device provides hardware cryptographic functions including ECDSA, ECDH, and random-number generation, with communication handled over I2C through GPIO10 and GPIO11.
T-Dongle S3 Plus peripherals
LILYGO notes that the security chip is supplied without its application-specific configuration programmed. Developers must configure it according to their requirements, taking care because some configuration settings become permanently locked.
The T-Dongle S3 Plus retains the integrated USB Type-A connector for power, programming, and data communication. It also includes a BOOT button and a Qwiic-style connector, which is configured for serial communication by default.
T-Dongle S3 Plus pinout
For software development, LILYGO lists support for Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and MicroPython. The company’s documentation provides instructions for configuring the ESP32-S3, including the 16MB flash and 8MB OPI PSRAM settings.
Example code and supporting resources are available through the existing T-Dongle S3 GitHub repository, which includes configuration options for the Plus model and its additional peripherals.
Specifications listed for the T-Dongle S3 Plus include:
- Memory:
- 8MB OPI PSRAM
- 512KB internal SRAM
- Storage:
- 16MB Quad-SPI flash
- 1x microSD card slot
- Wireless:
- 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- Display:
- 0.96-inch ST7735 IPS LCD
- 80 × 160 resolution
- Audio:
- PDM microphone
- I/O:
- USB Type-A
- Qwiic-style connector
- BOOT button
- APA102 RGB LED
- Infrared interface
- Security:
- Optional Microchip ATECC508A
- Mechanical:
- 58 × 18 × 9mm
Further Information
The T-Dongle S3 Plus is listed for $16.71 through LILYGO’s official store.
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