ESP32-S3 USB dongle adds microphone, IR and hardware security

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LILYGO has expanded its T-Dongle lineup with the T-Dongle S3 Plus, an ESP32-S3 development board housed in a transparent USB flash-drive enclosure. The device combines a 0.96-inch color display, 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM, and microSD storage with additional features including a microphone, infrared functionality, and an optional hardware security chip.

For context, LILYGO introduced the ESP32-C5-based T-Dongle C5 earlier this year, using a similar USB stick form factor. Unlike the C5 model, which supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, the T-Dongle S3 Plus uses a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5 LE, while adding audio input, infrared functionality, and hardware security options.

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T-Dongle S3 Plus multiple views

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Memory and storage include 16MB Quad-SPI flash, 8MB OPI PSRAM, and 512KB of internal SRAM. A microSD card slot provides removable storage, with the SDMMC interface connected through dedicated GPIO signals.

The device retains the 0.96-inch ST7735 IPS color display found on the earlier T-Dongle S3, offering an 80 × 160-pixel resolution over SPI. An APA102 RGB LED is also included for programmable visual feedback.



T-Dongle S3 Plus dimensions

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The Plus version introduces a PDM microphone connected through GPIO8 and GPIO9, providing an audio-input interface for voice-related and embedded audio applications. An infrared transmitter is also included, connected through GPIO7.

Another addition is support for a Microchip ATECC508A security chip on selected configurations. The device provides hardware cryptographic functions including ECDSA, ECDH, and random-number generation, with communication handled over I2C through GPIO10 and GPIO11.



T-Dongle S3 Plus peripherals

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LILYGO notes that the security chip is supplied without its application-specific configuration programmed. Developers must configure it according to their requirements, taking care because some configuration settings become permanently locked.

The T-Dongle S3 Plus retains the integrated USB Type-A connector for power, programming, and data communication. It also includes a BOOT button and a Qwiic-style connector, which is configured for serial communication by default.



T-Dongle S3 Plus pinout

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For software development, LILYGO lists support for Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and MicroPython. The company’s documentation provides instructions for configuring the ESP32-S3, including the 16MB flash and 8MB OPI PSRAM settings.

Example code and supporting resources are available through the existing T-Dongle S3 GitHub repository, which includes configuration options for the Plus model and its additional peripherals.

Specifications listed for the T-Dongle S3 Plus include:

Memory: 8MB OPI PSRAM 512KB internal SRAM

Storage: 16MB Quad-SPI flash 1x microSD card slot

Wireless: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 5 LE

Display: 0.96-inch ST7735 IPS LCD 80 × 160 resolution

Audio: PDM microphone

I/O: USB Type-A Qwiic-style connector BOOT button APA102 RGB LED Infrared interface

Security: Optional Microchip ATECC508A

Mechanical: 58 × 18 × 9mm



Further Information

The T-Dongle S3 Plus is listed for $16.71 through LILYGO’s official store.