ESP32-P4-PC board from Olimex offers HDMI and MIPI support

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The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

The design is built around the ESP32-P4NRW32 system-on-chip, which features a dual-core 400 MHz RISC-V processor. The memory configuration includes 768 KB of internal RAM together with 32 MB of external PSRAM.

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Storage is provided by 16 MB of onboard SPI flash, and a microSD card slot enables removable storage expansion.



ESP32-P4-PC bottom view

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Additional hardware interfaces include a MIPI CSI connector for camera modules and a MIPI DSI interface for LCD panels. An onboard HDMI converter provides video output over a standard HDMI connector. Audio output is available through a 3.5 mm jack.

Networking is handled by an integrated 10/100Mb Ethernet MAC/PHY with an RJ45 connector. Optional Power over Ethernet is supported via an external POEv3 module. The board provides four USB host ports as well as a USB-C connector for power and programming, with USB-JTAG available for debugging.



UEXT connector

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All available GPIOs are exposed on a 20-pin 2.54 mm header. A UEXT (Universal Extension) connector is included, carrying 3.3V power together with I2C, SPI, and UART signals. Compatible UEXT modules include sensors, relays, displays, wireless modules, GPS, RFID, and RTC peripherals.

Power management circuitry supports LiPo battery operation through an onboard charger and step-up converter. The PCB includes three 3.3 mm mounting holes for mechanical integration.



ESP32-P4-PC peripherals

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The ESP32-P4-PC can be programmed using Espressif’s ESP-IDF framework. Hardware design files, including schematics and KiCad sources, are available through Olimex’s repository.

Further Information

The ESP32-P4-PC is priced at €24.95 and is available for pre-order, with shipments scheduled to begin on February 23, 2026.