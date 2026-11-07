ESP32-P4 development boards combine RISC-V with Wi-Fi 6 or PoE

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SparkFun today launched two ESP32-P4-based IoT RedBoards, offering either dual-band Wi-Fi 6 through an ESP32-C5 companion or wired Ethernet with Power over Ethernet. Both boards feature dual-core RISC-V processing, 32MB PSRAM, 16MB flash, MIPI camera and display connectors, and Arduino-style expansion headers for embedded and HMI applications.

The boards use the ESP32-P4NRW32X, which integrates two 32-bit RISC-V cores operating at up to 400MHz and a low-power RISC-V core running at up to 40MHz. The microcontroller includes AI instruction extensions, DMA controllers, and hardware support for image and audio processing.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





ESP32-P4 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Its memory subsystem provides 768KB of high-performance L2 memory, 32KB of low-power SRAM, and dedicated ROM for the main and low-power cores. SparkFun supplements this with 32MB of PSRAM and 16MB of onboard flash, along with a microSD card slot for removable storage.

The ESP32-P4 also provides USB 2.0 High-Speed and Full-Speed OTG, an Ethernet MAC, and peripheral interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, I3C, I2S, and TWAI. Analog features include ADC controllers, a temperature sensor, and a voltage comparator.



SparkFun ESP32-P4 & ESP32-C5 IoT RedBoard top view

(click image to enlarge)

The wireless version, identified as DEV-30909, pairs the ESP32-P4 with an ESP32-C5 WROOM module responsible for network connectivity. The companion microcontroller supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

SparkFun provides a dedicated 0.1-inch serial header connected to the ESP32-C5, following the company’s Serial Basic pinout. This allows the wireless microcontroller to be programmed separately. The board also includes independent BOOT and Reset buttons for each processor.



SparkFun ESP32-P4 & ESP32-C5 IoT RedBoard bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Alternatively, the PoE version (DEV-30910) replaces the wireless subsystem with a MagJack RJ45 connector and a 10/100Mbps Ethernet transceiver. Its integrated Power over Ethernet circuitry includes a 5V/1.8A buck regulator, allowing network communication and board power to share a single Ethernet cable.

Both versions include dedicated MIPI ribbon connectors for cameras and displays, two USB Type-C ports for high-speed OTG and USB Serial/JTAG, and a Qwiic connector for I2C expansion.

The boards follow SparkFun’s RedBoard/R3 header layout, exposing six analog I/O pins and 16 digital I/O pins. The ESP32-P4’s programmable peripherals provide access to serial communication, sensor connections, and additional hardware interfaces through these headers.



SparkFun ESP32-P4 IoT RedBoard bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Other hardware includes a DC barrel jack, a two-pin JST connector for LiPo batteries, and onboard battery charging and monitoring circuitry. Both models provide an RGB LED, power and charging indicators, and BOOT and Reset controls.

For software development, SparkFun ships the boards pre-programmed with MicroPython firmware, while Espressif’s ESP-IDF framework and Arduino IDE are also supported.



SparkFun ESP32-P4 IoT RedBoard top view

(click image to enlarge)

SparkFun notes that the standard Arduino ESP32 Core v3.3.12 does not yet natively support the wireless model’s ESP32-C5 5GHz Wi-Fi functionality or the PoE model’s Ethernet implementation. Its hookup guide provides a patch procedure for these features while upstream support is being integrated. ESP-IDF offers an alternative development environment with native support.

The company has also published hardware schematics, KiCad design files, setup instructions, and firmware resources for both RedBoards.

Specifications listed for the SparkFun IoT RedBoards include:

Feature ESP32-P4 / ESP32-C5 ESP32-P4 PoE SKU DEV-30909 DEV-30910 Processor ESP32-P4NRW32X; dual-core RISC-V up to 400MHz; low-power RISC-V core up to 40MHz Memory 32MB PSRAM; 768KB HP L2MEM; 32KB LP SRAM Storage 16MB flash; microSD card slot Wireless ESP32-C5 WROOM; dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, Zigbee/Thread None onboard Ethernet No onboard Ethernet port 10/100Mbps RJ45 PoE No Yes, 5V/1.8A regulator Camera/Display MIPI camera and display ribbon connectors USB 2x USB Type-C (High-Speed OTG and Serial/JTAG) Expansion RedBoard/R3 headers; 6 analog I/O; 16 digital I/O; Qwiic connector Power DC barrel jack, USB-C, LiPo battery connector DC barrel jack, USB-C, LiPo battery connector, PoE Buttons Separate BOOT/Reset for P4 and C5 BOOT/Reset for P4 Other RGB LED, power/charging LEDs, C5 serial header RGB LED, power/charging LEDs Software MicroPython, ESP-IDF, Arduino IDE Price $49.95 $55.95

Further Information

The SparkFun IoT RedBoard ESP32-P4 & ESP32-C5 (WiFi/BLE) is listed at $49.95, while the ESP32-P4 PoE version is priced at $55.95. Both boards are available through SparkFun’s official store.