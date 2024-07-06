ESP32-CAN-X2 Dev Board with Dual CAN Bus Support and Automotive Grade

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Autosport Labs ESP32-CAN-X2 is a development board designed to facilitate CAN bus communications for automotive and industrial applications. This device supports up to 40V DC input and offers voltage surge protection.

The ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N8R8 microcontroller powers the board, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 CPU capable of running at up to 240 MHz. The board includes 8MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM.