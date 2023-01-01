All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32 based Open Source 3D printer supports MSLA resin

Dec 31, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 180 views

CrowdSupply recently featured the Lite3DP Gen2 which is a miniature MSLA resin 3D printer built around a ESP32 module from Espressif. This product supports all UV 405-nm resins and it can be configured with optional displays for real-time print progress.

The first version of this product was released in 2021 on CrowdSupply as well. The Lite3DP 3D Gen2 is powered by a ESP32-WROOM module instead of the Arduino Pro Mini found on the first version.  

Lite3DP Gen2 schematics (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

This 3D printer comes with a display that is implemented on the PCB as seen below. Details about the job actively printing (elapsed time, remaining time, etc.) won’t be available since the default display is part of the print bed. To solve this problem, the product mentions that users “can pause the job, raise the platform and expose the screen.” 

   
Lite3DP Gen2 optional OLED (left) and optional touchscreen display (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Lite3DP 3D Gen2 version can also be customized with an optional OLED display that shows information in real-time or an optional touchscreen display that mirrors and supersedes the default screen.  

 
Lite3DP Gen2 default display
(click images to enlarge)

The Lite3DP Gen 2 also features a MicroSD card to store the 3D model files and it uses CHITUBOX to slice the models.  

The product page mentions that “the Lite3DP Gen 2 is a fully open source project. Its design files, source code, and documentation will be published before the campaign goes live.”

Specifications listed for the Lite3DP 3D Gen2 include: 

  • Technology:
    • MSLA resin
  • Build volume: 
    • 36.7 x 48.8 x 80 mm (W x L x H)
  • XY resolution:
    • 0.115 mm 
  • Z resolution:
    • 0.025, 0.05 & 0.1 mm
  • Resins:
    • UV 405-nm resins (standard, industrial, flexible, castable, dental, etc.)
  • Exposure time:
    • ≈ 6-15 sec/layer (@ 0.05 mm layer height)
  • Storage:
    • Micro SD card reader
  • Stepper motor:
    • Nema 8 built-in leadscrew
    • TMC2209 motor driver
  • Slicer:
  • Firmware:
    •  Arduino (w/ OTA support)
  • Tray/Vat:
    •  Aluminum, magnetic attachment. 50 cm³ capacity (1.7 fl oz)
  • Dimensions:
    •  100 x 100 x 165 mm
  • Weight:
    •  < 0.4 kg (14 oz.)
  • Power consumption:
    • 12 V/1A power supply
    •  < 7W

Further information

The product page doesn’t provide information about pricing, but for reference the previous version was sold for $89.00. The Lite3DP Gen 2 product page can be found on CrowdSupply.com. For more information, refer to the company’s website on lite3dp.com

