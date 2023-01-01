ESP32 based Open Source 3D printer supports MSLA resin

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply recently featured the Lite3DP Gen2 which is a miniature MSLA resin 3D printer built around a ESP32 module from Espressif. This product supports all UV 405-nm resins and it can be configured with optional displays for real-time print progress.

The first version of this product was released in 2021 on CrowdSupply as well. The Lite3DP 3D Gen2 is powered by a ESP32-WROOM module instead of the Arduino Pro Mini found on the first version.