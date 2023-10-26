All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32-based development board packs AMOLED display

Oct 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 346 views

LILYGO new compact T-Display-S3 variant with a colorful AMOLED display. As other recent LILYGO products, this versatile development board is powered by a ESP32-S3 with wireless capabilities, up to 28x I/Os and battery support.

This device features the same Espressif Systems processor and comes in a similar form-factor as the T-Display S3 Pro covered in September.

  • ESP32-S3R8 Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash


T-Display-S3 AMOLED QSPI interface
(click image to enlarge)

This T-Display-S3 variant features a 1.91” RM67162 IPS AMOLED screen with a high-resolution 240 x 536 display along with a 19.8 x 44.22mm active area. Equipped with the RM67162 driver IC and an IPS full view angle, this display offers high visibility from multiple angles according to LILYGO.


T-Display-S3 AMOLED peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

In contrast to the T-Display S3 Pro with a built-in camera, the AMOLED version offers extensive connectivity with up to 28 I/O pins and a Qwicc connector, facilitating seamless integration of sensors and peripherals.


T-Display-S3 AMOLED dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

For data transfer and power, the board is equipped with a USB Type-C as shown below. Refer to the LILYGO GitHub for additional technical documentation and examples.

Specifications listed for the T-Display-S3 AMOLED include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    •  16 MB Flash
    • 8MB PSRAM
  • Display:
    • 1.91” RM67162 IPS AMOLED
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 3D antenna (default) & external antenna connector
  • I/O Interface:
    • 28x I/Os
    • 1x Qwiic connector
    • 1x Red LED 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button 
    • 1x User button
  • Power:
    • 1x Battery connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 25.5 x 60 x 10mm

Further information

The T-Display-S3-AMOLED is available for purchase through multiple platforms. Customers can find it on Amazon for $31.00, on AliExpress for $34.98, and on the LILYGO official store for $25.68. LILYGO also recently provided a demo of this product on their Twitter

