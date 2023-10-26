ESP32-based development board packs AMOLED display

ESP32-based development board packs AMOLED displayOct 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 346 views
LILYGO new compact T-Display-S3 variant with a colorful AMOLED display. As other recent LILYGO products, this versatile development board is powered by a ESP32-S3 with wireless capabilities, up to 28x I/Os and battery support.
This device features the same Espressif Systems processor and comes in a similar form-factor as the T-Display S3 Pro covered in September.
- ESP32-S3R8 — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash