Engicam Showcases Computer Vision AI Kit Based on Renesas RZ/V2H Platform

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Engicam has showcased the TIA RZ/V2H System-on-Module and its companion AI.DEV RZ/V2H development kit, both built around Renesas’ RZ/V2H processor. The module targets embedded applications in machine vision, autonomous robotics, and industrial automation, offering onboard AI acceleration and GPU capabilities optimized for real-time processing and advanced imaging.

The TIA RZ/V2H module integrates a Renesas RZ/V2H SoC that combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 running up to 1.8 GHz, dual Cortex-R8 cores for real-time control, and a Cortex-M33 for system management.

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It supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x memory and features the DRP-AI3 accelerator, capable of 8 TOPS (dense) or 80 TOPS (sparse) performance, alongside the GE3D GPU and C55 ISP for image processing. Supported APIs include OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2 and OpenCL 2.0.



TIA RZ/V2H Block Diagram

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Video capabilities include H.265/H.264 encoding and decoding at resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 @ 30 fps. The module provides interfaces for one MIPI-DSI display and four MIPI-CSI camera inputs, together with standard industrial I/O such as UART, SPI, I²C, CAN Bus, GPIOs, and JTAG.

Connectivity options include a 1 Gb Ethernet port and USB 3.2/2.0 support, while storage is handled through an onboard eMMC device. The module operates on +5 V DC power and runs Yocto-based Linux.



TIA RZ/V2H Top View

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Engicam’s AI.DEV RZ/V2H development kit expands on this platform with an industrial carrier board hosting the TIA SOM and three integrated CSI cameras for computer-vision workloads. The default configuration features one full-color camera and two monochrome cameras for stereoscopic depth sensing.

Interfaces include HDMI 2.0 output up to 4K @ 60 Hz, three MIPI CSI-4 lane inputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, and Micro SD. Power is supplied through PoE or a 24 V DC input, and the system operates within an industrial temperature range of −40 °C to +85 °C.



AI.DEV RZV2H Internal View

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According to Engicam, the AI.DEV RZ/V2H is designed for AI-enabled machine vision, stereoscopic perception, and automation systems requiring integrated camera input and real-time inferencing.



AI.DEV RZV2H Design

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The company also mentions that this device will support the Yocto Project for software development and provides access to DRP-AI3 acceleration for optimized neural network execution at the edge.

Further Information

Engicam lists both products as under development. Pricing has not been disclosed, but additional details are available on the product pages for the TIA RZ/V2H SoM