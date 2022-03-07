Elkhart Lake shows up on Compact Type 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow announced a “VCOM-1600” Compact Type 6 module that runs Linux or Win 10 on an Atom x6000 with up to 32GB DDR4, microSD, 2.5GbE with TSN/TCC, and USB 3.1 Gen2, and SATA. A “VCOM-BASE” carrier adds triple DDI displays, 2x M.2, and PCIe x16, x4, and x1.



Vecow’s Intel Elkhart Lake based VCOM-1600 is its first COM Express module and possibly its first compute module of any kind. We say “possibly” because there is also a product page for an unannounced, MediaTek i500 based ESOM-MT-500 module, which has a datasheet dated 2022. We plan to cover it soon. The 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 VCOM-1600 is the first Elkhart Lake based COM Express module we have seen that uses a larger form factor than the 84 x 55mm Mini Type 10, which is used by DFI’s Elkhart Lake powered EHL9A2, among others.







VCOM-1600 (left) and VCOM-BASE

The module and its VCOM-BASE carrier board (see farther below) support development of factory automation, medical, marine, retail, transportation, and logistics applications. Other Vecow products with Elkhart Lake include its EPCB-1000 Pico-ITX SBC and PCB-1000 system based on it, as well as the SPC-6000 embedded PC.

The VCOM-1600 is available with Linux or Windows 10, as well as optional VHub AI Developer, VHub ROS, and VHub EtherCAT software. Two Atom x6000 SKUs are featured. The first is the quad-core Atom x6425RE, which is required to use the VCOM-1600’s touted Intel TCC and TSN network synchronization support. The RE SoCs also provide functional safety (FuSa) features, which are not listed by Vecow. A mainstream, dual-core Atom x6211E is also available.

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-3200 via dual sockets. The module is equipped with a microSD slot and supports dual SATA III connections on a carrier. An Intel I225IT controller supports a 2.5GbE port with TCC/TSN.

Triple independent displays are enabled via 2x DDI at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz, as well as VGA and LVDS interfaces at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz. An HD Audio interface with Realtek ALC88S-VD is also available.







VCOM-1600 and block diagram

For expansion, there are 4x PCIe Gen3 x1, PCIe x1, and PCIe x16 interfaces. Oddly, the spec sheets omit other I/O including the touted support for up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2. The block diagram shows 2x USB 3.2, which is optionally available with a USB hub that supports two additional USB 3.2 ports.

The diagram also indicates USB 2.0 (lane 0-7), UART (port 0-1), 4x in/4x-out GPIO, SPI, eSPI, LPC, I2C, and an SMBus interface that drives a fan connector and HW monitoring. The specs do list an optional TPM 2.0 chip, as well as a “RAW AB/CD Connector.” The 4x PCie and PCIe x1 interfaces are labeled “to RAW A/B” and the PCIe x16 “to RAW C/D.”

The VCOM-1600 has a 12V ATX or AT input and offers ACPI 5.0 power management and smart battery support, as well as support for various sleep states. The module has a 0 to 60°C operating range with 5-95% non-condensing humidity and 95% at 60°C relative humidity tolerance. 50G shock resistance complies with IEC 60068-2-27 and 5Grms vibration resistance to IEC 60068-2-64.



VCOM-BASE

The new VCOM-BASE ATX carrier board for Compact Type 6 modules is equipped with coastline ports including a LAN port, 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x COM, 2x DP, VGA, and DVI-D. There are also 3x audio jacks.







VCOM-BASE and block diagram

Internal features include 3x SATA III, mSATA, full-size mini-PCIe, M.2 B-key (3042/2280), M.2 E-key (2230), and 2x SIM card sockets. There are also PCIe Gen3 x1, PCIe x1, and PCIe x16 connectors.

The VCOM-BASE is further equipped with an LVDS interface with power, backlight, and brightness controls, among other features such as both SPI and LPC-driven BIOS (see block diagram). Power, temperature, and humidity specs are the same as on the VCOM-1600.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the VCOM-1600 or VCOM-BASE. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and its VCOM-1600 and VCOM-BASE product pages.

