Elkhart Lake powers mini-ATX with up to 6 2.5GbE ports

Aug 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 373 views

The MI05-00K is a Mini ITX board specialized for embedded networks applications and developed by Jetway. This motherboard comes with an Elkhart Lake Quad-processor enabled with support for SSD storage, LTE and WIFI.

The processor found in this motherboard is the Intel Celeron J6412 Elkhart Lake quad-core processor (4C/4T) which features a base frequency of 2.0 and a max frequency of 2.6GHz. The motherboard only provides one DDR4 SODIMM slot (up to 16GB @3200MHz.).

MI05-00K motherboard
(click image to enlarge)

For storage there is one M.2 2242 slot for SSD and one SATA3 6Gb/s connector.

The networking interface consists of one M.2 2230 for Wi-Fi, one M.2 3042 for LTE and up to six 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports located in the front of the board. 

The MI05-00K provides an optional HDMI port with max resolution of 3840×[email protected]


MI05-00K side
(click image to enlarge)

The I/O peripherals provided include one USB 2.0, one USB 3.2, two COM (RS232) headers (RS232), one COM header (RS232/422/485), one 8-bit GPIO header, one 4-pin SMBUS header and one 4-pin fan header. 


MI05-00K layout
(click image to enlarge)

The company is also offering a few other models (MI05-03K/MI05-07K) that include TPM 2.0 and up to 32GB of eMMC storage. 

Specifications listed for the MI05-00K motherboard include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel Celeron J6412 with 4-Cores/4-Threads, 10W TDP (up to 2.6GHz)
    • 1.5MB L2 Cache
    • Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Intel
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x DDR4 SODIMM slot (up to 16GB)
    • 1x SATA3 6Gb/s connector
    • 1x M.2 2242 SATA Slot (PCI-E 3.0 x2 and SATA)
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 6x 2.5GbE LAN ports 
    • M.2 2230 for Wi-Fi
    • M.3 3042 for LTE support
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 headers (up to 2 ports)
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.2 (Gen2)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x RJ45 Serial Port (RS232)
    • 2x COM headers (RS232)
    • 1x COM header (RS232/422/485)
    • 1x 8-bit GPIO header
    • 1x 4-pin SMBUS header
  • Other Features:
    • 1x 4-pin Fan header
    • 1x 6-pin PS2 Keyboard/Mouse header
    • 1x AT/ATX Mode jumper
    • 2x Status LEDs (Power, HDD)
  • Power:
    • 1x 2-pin 12V DC-IN
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 170 x 170mm

Further information

The JETWAY MI05-00K Mini ATX can be found on MITXPC’s online store for $299.95. Additionally, the official product page is located on Jetway’s website

LinuxGizmos related posts:

