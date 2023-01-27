All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Elkhart Lake Mini-PC integrates triple 2.5GbE ports and WiFi6E/BT5.2 connectivity

Jan 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 163 views

The TANGO-3010 is a fanless Mini PC based on the Intel Celeron J6412 low-power Quad-core processor. The new product launched by IEI Integration Corp offers 2x displays with 4K support, 2x COM ports, 1x M.2 2280 and upgradable RAM memory.

The TANGO-3010 Mini-PC features the following Celeron processor with 10nm process launched in 2021:

  • Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution units


TANGO-3010 Mini-PC
(click image to enlarge)

The product page specifies that this Mini-PC ships with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM but it can be upgraded up to 16GB. For storage, there is an M.2 2280 M-Key slot and 2.5” SATA interface for HDD/SSD drives.

As shown in the image above, there are two HDMI 1.4b supporting 4K @ 30Hz resolution and two COM ports one of the sides.


TANGO-3010 COM ports
(click image to enlarge)

The datasheet mentions that the TANGO-3010 features an M.2 2230 slot and it comes with a preinstalled Wi-Fi module. Additionally, the Mini-PC includes three RJ45 ethernet ports supporting 2.5GbE (Intel I225V controller).


TANGO-3010 front
(click image to enlarge)

The chassis measures 139 x 137 x 39.8mm and it’s made of ABS Plastic and Aluminum. The shipping order seems to include 1x VESA mounting kit, 1x mounting screw and 1x power cord.

Specifications listed for the TANGO-3010 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB onboard LPDDR4X
    • 1x M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe
    • 1x 2.5” SATA 6Gb/s
  • Connectivity:
    • 3x 2.5GbE LAN ports
    • Wi-Fi 6E 
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 1.4b
  • Expansion:
    • 1x 2230 A-key (PCIex1/USB2.0)
    • 1x 2280 M-key (PCIex4)
  • USB:
    • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 2 x USB 2.0
  • I/O interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232
    • 1x RS-232/422/485
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • WDT
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • OS:
    • Windows 10/11
    • Linux
  • Power:
    • 12V/2.95A (via DC Jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 – 40°C
  • Certification:
    • FCC, CE, RED
  • Mechanical:
    • 139 x 137 x 39.8mm
    • 1.35Kg

Further information

The company didn’t provide details about pricing. The TANGO-3010 can be found on ICP’s online store and IEIworld.com.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

