Elkhart Lake Mini-PC integrates triple 2.5GbE ports and WiFi6E/BT5.2 connectivity

The TANGO-3010 is a fanless Mini PC based on the Intel Celeron J6412 low-power Quad-core processor. The new product launched by IEI Integration Corp offers 2x displays with 4K support, 2x COM ports, 1x M.2 2280 and upgradable RAM memory.

The TANGO-3010 Mini-PC features the following Celeron processor with 10nm process launched in 2021:

