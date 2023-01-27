Elkhart Lake Mini-PC integrates triple 2.5GbE ports and WiFi6E/BT5.2 connectivity

Elkhart Lake Mini-PC integrates triple 2.5GbE ports and WiFi6E/BT5.2 connectivityJan 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 163 views
The TANGO-3010 is a fanless Mini PC based on the Intel Celeron J6412 low-power Quad-core processor. The new product launched by IEI Integration Corp offers 2x displays with 4K support, 2x COM ports, 1x M.2 2280 and upgradable RAM memory.
The TANGO-3010 Mini-PC features the following Celeron processor with 10nm process launched in 2021:
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution units