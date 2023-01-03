Edge Computing device powered by Celeron CPU and RPi 2040

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SenseCAP M4 Square is an edge computing solution integrating a Quad-core J4125 processor and a Dual-core RP 2040 microcontroller as a coprocessor. This device offers a 2.5GbE port, dual [email protected] displays and it can run FluxOS for web3.0 dAPPs.

As mentioned earlier, the SenseCAP M4 Square features the following Celeron processor with 14nm architecture and the RP2040 MCU from Raspberry Pi:

