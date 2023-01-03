All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Edge Computing device powered by Celeron CPU and RPi 2040

Jan 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 136 views

The SenseCAP M4 Square is an edge computing solution integrating a Quad-core J4125 processor and a Dual-core RP 2040 microcontroller as a coprocessor. This device offers a 2.5GbE port, dual [email protected] displays and it can run FluxOS for web3.0 dAPPs.

As mentioned earlier, the SenseCAP M4 Square features the following Celeron processor with 14nm architecture and the RP2040 MCU from Raspberry Pi:

  • Celeron J4125 — 4C/4T, (up to 2.7GHz); 4 MB Smart Cache, 10W TDP; Intel UHD Graphics 600 (up to 750 MHz)
  • RP2040 –  32-bit Dual-core Arm Cortex M0+ (up to 133MHz)


SenseCAP M4 Square
(click image to enlarge)

The SenseCAP M4 Square is advertised with 8GB of LPDDR4 and 512GB of SSD storage. The device offers additional peripherals including a MicroSD card and SATA storage support. 


SenseCAP M4 Square components
(click image to enlarge)

The product page mentions that this device has been optimized to support FluxOS “which is a revolutionary second-layer operating system that allows hardened dockerized apps to run on Flux’s fully decentralized computational network, making it highly resilient to both system failure and outside attempts of censorship.”

Sensecapmx.com offers a short Quick Start guide to set up this specific product along with their phone app. There also seems to be a SenseCAP Discord available for additional support. 


SenseCAP M4 Square peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the SenseCAP M4 Square include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4  
    • Up to 512GB SSD
    • 1x MicroSD card reader
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key B, 2242/2280 (SATA III, USB2.0, UIM)
    • 1x M.2 Key M 2242/2280 PCIe 2.0 ×4
    • 1x SATA 3.0
    • 1x SIM Card Socket
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN Port 
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5.0 GHz HT160)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0a (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x DP 1.2a (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack (mic + headphone) 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.1 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Built-in TPM 2.0
    • Supports Wake-On-LAN, PXE
    • CE, FCC certified
  • Power:
    • 12-19V DC (via DC jack input)
    • 14V DC (via Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C～ 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 130x120x50mm

 Further information

The SenseCAP M4 can be pre-ordered for $299.00 on SeeedStudio’s online store. See the product page for more information.

