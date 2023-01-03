Edge Computing device powered by Celeron CPU and RPi 2040

Edge Computing device powered by Celeron CPU and RPi 2040Jan 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 136 views
The SenseCAP M4 Square is an edge computing solution integrating a Quad-core J4125 processor and a Dual-core RP 2040 microcontroller as a coprocessor. This device offers a 2.5GbE port, dual [email protected] displays and it can run FluxOS for web3.0 dAPPs.
As mentioned earlier, the SenseCAP M4 Square features the following Celeron processor with 14nm architecture and the RP2040 MCU from Raspberry Pi:
- Celeron J4125 — 4C/4T, (up to 2.7GHz); 4 MB Smart Cache, 10W TDP; Intel UHD Graphics 600 (up to 750 MHz)
- RP2040 – 32-bit Dual-core Arm Cortex M0+ (up to 133MHz)