EDATEC’s industrial PC builds on Raspberry Pi 5

Dec 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 120 views

The ED-IPC3020 is an industrial computer engineered around the latest Raspberry Pi 5, featuring the Broadcom BCM2712, a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU. This device is equipped with various I/O serial ports and includes PoE support.

The system offers two memory configurations: 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, targeting diverse performance requirements. In terms of storage, the device supports MicroSD Cards with capacities up to 64GB and accommodates M.2 NVMe SSDs with choices up to  256GB, offering flexibility in data storage.


ED-IPC3020 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the ED-IPC3020 is well-equipped. It includes a Gigabit ethernet port with an optional Power over Ethernet module. The device also features advanced wireless capabilities with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).


ED-IPC3020 front and rear view
(click images to enlarge)

The device’s USB capabilities are standard, with two USB 3.0 ports offering speeds up to 5Gbps and two USB 2.0 ports with a maximum throughput of 480Mbps. Serial communication is facilitated through one RS232 and one RS485 port, each designed with specific signal layouts for broad compatibility.

For audio input and output, the system includes separate 3.5mm jacks, and the dual 4Kp60 HDMI outputs cater to high-resolution display needs.


EDATEC’s ED-IPC3020
(click image to enlarge)

The system includes a built-in Real-Time Clock supported by a SuperCAP and CR1220 battery backup, ensuring timekeeping accuracy during power outages. The fanless design, incorporating a metal case and a large heatsink, effectively dissipates heat, contributing to the system’s reliability and longevity.

EDATEC indicates that the device supports various configurations of the Raspberry Pi OS, both in Desktop and Lite versions, available in 32-bit and 64-bit architectures.

Specifications listed for the ED-IPC3020 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
    • 1x MicroSD card slot (on carrier board)
  • Display:
    • 2x Micro HDMI ports
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI/DSI ports
  • Connectivity:
    • Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5.0 / BLE
    • 1x GbE port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x RS485 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • Built-in RTC
    • CR1220 battery backup
    • Buzzer
    • 4x Status LEDs
    • 1x Power button
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 25W(Max)
  • Mechanical:
    • 102.8 x 89.5 x 32.5mm
    • 300g

Further information

The ED-IPC3020 with 4GB RAM and a 32GB MicroSD card costs $165.00 while the 8GB RAM version is listed for $207.00 on the EDATEC’s AliExpress page. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

