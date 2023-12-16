EDATEC’s industrial PC builds on Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ED-IPC3020 is an industrial computer engineered around the latest Raspberry Pi 5, featuring the Broadcom BCM2712, a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU. This device is equipped with various I/O serial ports and includes PoE support.

The system offers two memory configurations: 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, targeting diverse performance requirements. In terms of storage, the device supports MicroSD Cards with capacities up to 64GB and accommodates M.2 NVMe SSDs with choices up to 256GB, offering flexibility in data storage.