EDATEC ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220 add DIN-rail I/O around Raspberry Pi CM0

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EDATEC has expanded its family of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0-based DIN-rail industrial computers with the ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220. Both models provide Ethernet, USB, RS232, dual RS485, optional wireless connectivity, and isolated control interfaces, while the ED-IPC1220 includes additional digital I/O and analog inputs.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0 integrates a 1GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor with 512MB of SDRAM. EDATEC offers the systems with either 8GB or 16GB of eMMC storage, while the listed operating-system options include 32-bit and 64-bit editions of Raspberry Pi OS Desktop and Lite.

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Raspberry Pi CM0

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Both computers provide a 10/100Mbps Ethernet port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two RS485 interfaces, and one RS232 interface. A USB-C port is included for flashing the onboard eMMC storage rather than general peripheral use.

Optional wireless configurations support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G Cat 1 connectivity. EDATEC lists separate cellular modules for China, Europe, and North America, with a Nano SIM slot and external SMA antenna connections included on applicable configurations.



ED-IPC1200 features

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The ED-IPC1200 provides four isolated digital inputs and four isolated digital outputs. Its wet-contact NPN inputs accept signals from 5V to 30V DC, while the NPN outputs operate from 5V to 36V DC and support up to 0.2A per channel.

The digital interfaces use removable 3.5mm-pitch Phoenix terminals and provide 3.75kV isolation.



ED-IPC1200 internal view

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The ED-IPC1220 doubles the digital I/O to eight inputs and eight outputs. It also includes two differential 0–10V analog voltage inputs and two differential 0–20mA current inputs.

These analog channels provide 12-bit resolution, a sampling rate of up to 3kHz, and specified accuracy of ±0.1% of full scale at 25°C. Accuracy is listed as ±0.3% across the system’s −20°C to 60°C operating-temperature range.



ED-IPC1220 features

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Both models operate from a 9V to 28V DC input and include reverse-polarity protection. Power consumption is listed at approximately 5W. An integrated real-time clock uses a 1F supercapacitor for backup power, avoiding the need for a replaceable coin-cell battery.



ED-IPC1220 internal view

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The front and side panels also include status indicators for power, system activity, serial traffic, digital inputs, and digital outputs.

Wireless versions add indicators for 4G registration and signal status. A programmable user button and user-controlled status LED are also available.

Feature ED-IPC1200 ED-IPC1220 Compute module Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0 Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0 Processor 1GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 1GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 Memory 512MB SDRAM 512MB SDRAM Storage 8GB or 16GB eMMC 8GB or 16GB eMMC Digital inputs 4 isolated inputs 8 isolated inputs Digital outputs 4 isolated outputs 8 isolated outputs Analog inputs None 2 × 0–10V voltage inputs

2 × 0–20mA current inputs Serial interfaces 2 × RS485, 1 × RS232 2 × RS485, 1 × RS232 Networking 10/100 Ethernet 10/100 Ethernet Wireless options 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G Cat 1 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G Cat 1 USB 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C eMMC flashing port 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C eMMC flashing port Power input 9–28V DC 9–28V DC Dimensions 105 × 86 × 26mm 105 × 86 × 42mm Operating temperature −20°C to 60°C −20°C to 60°C

Further Information