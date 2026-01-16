EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

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EDATEC has introduced the CM0 NANO, a compact single-board computer built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0. Designed as a carrier board for the CM0, the platform targets space-constrained embedded, industrial, and hobbyist applications that require Raspberry Pi compatibility in a standalone form factor.

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

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Graphics and multimedia capabilities include OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0 support, along with hardware-accelerated H.264 and MPEG-4 video decoding and H.264 encoding at up to 1080p at 30 fps.



ED-CM0NANO Block Diagram

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Despite its compact size, the board exposes a broad range of multimedia and peripheral interfaces. Display output is provided through a full-size HDMI Type-A connector compliant with HDMI 1.3a, supporting 1080p at 30 Hz. A 4-lane MIPI DSI connector supports Raspberry Pi touch displays, while a 4-lane MIPI CSI interface enables camera connectivity.

Networking and USB connectivity include a single 10/100 Ethernet port and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. An additional USB 2.0 interface is available via a 5-pin header. The standard 40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO header is also present, enabling compatibility with existing HATs and accessories.



ED-CM0NANO Top View

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Optional 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is supported via an onboard module, with an IPEX-1 connector provided for an external antenna. Power is supplied through a USB Type-C connector with a 5 V input, and a 5 V / 3 A adapter is recommended.

The CM0 NANO integrates both a real-time clock and a hardware watchdog to improve reliability in unattended or long-running deployments. A CR2032 battery holder provides RTC backup power, and a DIP switch allows users to select between normal operation and flashing mode for easier system provisioning.



ED-CM0NANO Bottom View

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The board supports Raspberry Pi OS in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants, including Desktop and Lite editions. According to EDATEC, the CM0 NANO remains compatible with standard Raspberry Pi software tools and ecosystems.

Physically, the board measures approximately 100 × 85 mm and weighs about 52 g. It is rated for operation in temperatures ranging from −20 °C to 60 °C, with supported humidity levels from 5% to 95% non-condensing.



ED-CM0NANO Peripherals

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While the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0 itself is currently sold only in China, EDATEC notes that the CM0 NANO ships with the CM0 module already installed and will be available internationally.

Further Information

The CM0 NANO is listed by major distributors. At DigiKey, the 8 GB eMMC model (ED-CM0NANO-10008) is priced at $61.88, while the CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is listed at $54.38.

Mouser Electronics lists pricing starting at $53.56 for the CM0 Lite version and $59.06 for the 8 GB eMMC model, with availability and volume pricing varying by configuration.