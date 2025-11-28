Dual-Radio T-Lora Dual Supports LoRa at 150–960 MHz and 2.4 GHz

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LILYGO has introduced the T-Lora Dual LR, a compact board that integrates an ESP32-S3R8 microcontroller with two LR1121 transceivers, combining Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and LoRa across sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz bands.

The module uses the ESP32-S3R8 as its main processor. It features a dual-core LX7 architecture and includes integrated wireless connectivity for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5 LE.

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T-Lora Dual Accesories

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The radio subsystem integrates two LR1121 transceivers, each supporting LoRa and GFSK across both 150–960 MHz and 2.4 GHz, enabling low- and high-frequency LoRa communication on one platform. Each transceiver is matched to its own antenna pair to support independent sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz links.

The design includes dedicated IO lines for MOSI, MISO, SCK, reset, busy, and DIOx signals for each radio. SMA-style connectors provide antenna outputs for 915 MHz and 2.4 GHz operation.



T-Lora Dual Multiple Views

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The board exposes GND, 5 V, TX, and RX pads, enabling integration with external host systems when the ESP32-S3 operates as a controller. Measuring 26 × 17 × 3 mm, the platform draws 5 V at about 500 mA and provides a simple pin header for power and serial connections.



T-Lora Dual Peripherals

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According to the product page, development support is available through the Arduino IDE and Visual Studio Code, and onboard features include reset and boot controls along with a WS2812 RGB LED connected to GPIO34.

Further Information

The T-Lora Dual is priced at $19.04, and the package includes the T-Lora Dual LR board, a pin header, two 915 MHz antennas, and two 2.4 GHz antennas.