DSGW-130: A Voice-Control Enabled Touchscreen Control Panel for Smart Homes

The DSGW-130 Zigbee Touch Screen Control Panel by Dusun is a compact device designed for smart home automation. Measuring 86mm by 86mm, it fits into an 86-type junction box, replacing traditional wall switches. It supports Zigbee 3.0, facilitating the integration and management of Zigbee devices into smart homes.

The DSGW-130 is powered by the Rockchip PX30, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU. This processor supports full-format H.264 and H.265 video decoding at 1080p@60fps, and H.264 encoding at 1080p@30fps.