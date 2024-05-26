All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DSGW-130: A Voice-Control Enabled Touchscreen Control Panel for Smart Homes

May 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 163 views

The DSGW-130 Zigbee Touch Screen Control Panel by Dusun is a compact device designed for smart home automation. Measuring 86mm by 86mm, it fits into an 86-type junction box, replacing traditional wall switches. It supports Zigbee 3.0, facilitating the integration and management of Zigbee devices into smart homes.

The DSGW-130 is powered by the Rockchip PX30, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU. This processor supports full-format H.264 and H.265 video decoding at 1080p@60fps, and H.264 encoding at 1080p@30fps.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



DSGW-130 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The DSGW-130 is equipped with an ARM G31-2EE GPU that supports graphics standards like OpenGL ES and Vulkan 1.0, ensuring smooth display performance. Along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC for storage, its 4-inch IPS touch screen provides clear visuals, making it an effective tool for managing home automation tasks.


DSGW-130 Exploded View
(click image to enlarge)

Running on the Android 11 operating system, the DSGW-130 offers a wide range of connectivity options. It supports Wi-Fi standards IEEE802.11n, g, and b, providing a transmission range of up to 50 meters and a maximum speed of 300Mbps. Additionally, Zigbee connectivity ensures reliable wireless communication within a range of up to 100 meters.

The panel is also equipped with an RS485 interface for serial communication, a power supply capable of handling 100~240V AC, and a 10/100 Mbps WAN port for Ethernet connections.

   
DSGW-130 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Voice control, enabled by built-in microphones and speakers, allows users to develop custom voice command features, enhancing convenience by enabling the control of smart home devices through simple spoken instructions.

According to Dusun, installation of the DSGW-130 is straightforward, requiring no additional drilling or significant modifications to existing structures, making it a user-friendly addition to any smart home setup.

Further information

The DSGW-130 is priced at $162.00 and available for purchase through the Dusun online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...