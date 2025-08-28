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DongshanPi Previews RK3576-Based SBC Targeted at Computer Vision

Aug 27, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 232 views

DongshanPi has shared early details about an upcoming SBC designed for AI and computer vision education. Based on the Rockchip RK3576, the DshanPi-A1 supports OpenCV and multimedia workloads through a software stack built around ArmbianOS (community-supported) and Rockchip’s media and inference libraries.

DshanPi-A1 features the Rockchip RK3576, an octa-core processor with four Cortex-A72 and four Cortex-A53 cores, plus an auxiliary Cortex-M0. According to the datasheet, the SoC integrates a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, a 6 TOPS NPU supporting INT8 and mixed-precision workloads, and a 16 MP ISP with HDR and 3D noise reduction.

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It supports AV1, H.265, and VP9 decoding at up to 4K120, and offers a wide range of high-speed interfaces including PCIe, USB 3.0, SATA, and dual RGMII.


RK3576 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC integrates a balanced set of interfaces, including dual Gigabit Ethernet ports via RGMII PHYs, an M.2 E-key slot for PCIe Wi-Fi 6 modules, HDMI and HDMI-IN, multiple USB 3.0 ports, and a USB-C OTG port that also supports DisplayPort output.

Audio is managed by the RK628D codec alongside an ESS8388 DAC, with outputs for speakers and headphones. The SoC also exposes MIPI CSI and DSI PHYs, USB/PCIe combo PHYs, and GPIO interfaces such as SPI, I2C, PWM, and ADC for expansion.


DshanPi-A1 + Cooling System
(click image to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the M.2 E-key slot accepts standard PCIe Wi-Fi modules secured with a standoff screw. USB ports support both host and OTG modes, with the USB-C OTG port also serving as the DisplayPort output when used with a compatible cable.

Power is delivered via USB-C with Power Delivery, and a 30 W adapter is recommended to ensure stable operation under load, especially during development or peripheral-heavy tasks. The same port also serves as the interface for firmware flashing using Rockchip’s standard tools.


DshanPi-A1 Armbian Demo
(click image to enlarge)

Debugging is available through the UART header on the expansion GPIO rail, using standard TX, RX, and GND pin connections with a USB-to-TTL adapter.

The board runs Armbian with community-supported Debian 12 (Bookworm) images, available in a Minimal variant. Additional documentation is available via the official DshanPi Wiki, currently in Chinese, covering setup, hardware interfaces, system images, and usage walkthroughs.


DshanPi-A1 + Wi-Fi Module
(click image to enlarge)

According to the Wiki pages, OpenCV is supported out of the box. Python bindings can be installed via pip3, and example programs demonstrate USB camera integration with real-time detection of edges, shapes, and faces. Applications can access video streams via V4L2 and use both traditional and deep learning APIs.

Further Information

The DshanPi-A1 has not yet been officially launched, but early documentation is available through the DshanPi Wiki and Armbian community pages.

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