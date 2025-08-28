DongshanPi Previews RK3576-Based SBC Targeted at Computer Vision

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DongshanPi has shared early details about an upcoming SBC designed for AI and computer vision education. Based on the Rockchip RK3576, the DshanPi-A1 supports OpenCV and multimedia workloads through a software stack built around ArmbianOS (community-supported) and Rockchip’s media and inference libraries.

DshanPi-A1 features the Rockchip RK3576, an octa-core processor with four Cortex-A72 and four Cortex-A53 cores, plus an auxiliary Cortex-M0. According to the datasheet, the SoC integrates a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, a 6 TOPS NPU supporting INT8 and mixed-precision workloads, and a 16 MP ISP with HDR and 3D noise reduction.

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It supports AV1, H.265, and VP9 decoding at up to 4K120, and offers a wide range of high-speed interfaces including PCIe, USB 3.0, SATA, and dual RGMII.