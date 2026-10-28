DietPi v10.8 adds WireGuard management and network improvements

DietPi v10.8 adds WireGuard management and network improvementsOct 27, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 65 views
DietPi v10.8 introduces a dedicated WireGuard management utility, named software package identifiers, and an updated HAProxy installation package. The October release also improves network configuration, expands storage device support on Quartz64 platforms, and addresses several bugs affecting system management and applications.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.
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Key updates in DietPi v10.8 include:
New Tools:
- DietPi-WireGuard – A new utility for managing WireGuard VPN servers and clients through an interactive menu or command line. It supports creating configurations, displaying client QR codes, enabling or disabling clients, and modifying server settings. The tool also supports existing WireGuard installations and adds IPv6 forwarding and NAT66 for newly configured servers.
Notable Changes:
- DietPi-Software – Software packages can now be referenced using descriptive identifiers instead of numeric IDs. For example, Node-RED can be installed using
noderedinstead of
122. Existing numeric IDs remain supported, and installed software records are automatically migrated.
- DietPi-Software | HAProxy – DietPi now provides its own HAProxy Debian package through its APT repository, eliminating the need to compile the software during installation. The default configuration also includes dedicated worker permissions and additional systemd sandboxing.
Enhancements:
- Quartz64 – Kernel builds now include support for ATAPI/SCSI CD, DVD, and Blu-ray drives, along with ISO filesystem support and common extensions.
- DietPi-Config – The hostname configuration option has been moved from Security Options to Network Options. A configurable time synchronization timeout has also been added, with a default value of 60 seconds.
- DietPi-Network – Static network configurations can now be created without specifying a default gateway through the command line.
- DietPi-Network – Virtual interfaces created by Docker and other container engines are now hidden from the host-side network configuration menu.
Bug Fixes:
- UTM Virtual Machines – Updated appliance configurations for ARM and UEFI support, including corrected architecture settings and newer VirtIO virtual hardware.
- DietPi-Drive_Manager – Fixed HFS+ formatting failures on Debian Trixie and later releases. NFS exports containing spaces in their share paths are now handled correctly.
- DietPi-Network – Fixed missing warnings when multiple interfaces are configured with conflicting default gateways, which could cause connectivity issues after rebooting.
- DietPi-Network – Resolved an issue where Wi-Fi hotspot configuration changes were reverted before being saved. Another fix prevents
wpa_supplicantfrom interfering with hotspot operation.
- DietPi-Network – Fixed issues involving proxy credentials containing special characters and improved validation of IP addresses, CIDR prefixes, gateway settings, and other network configuration values.
- DietPi-CloudShell – Corrected DHCP and static IP detection for interfaces configured through
/etc/network/interfaces.d.
- DietPi-Software | UrBackup – Fixed uninstallation errors when backup directories contain read-only Btrfs snapshots.
- DietPi-Software | Immich – Resolved thumbnail generation failures for photos containing GPS location data due to missing GeoNames country information.
- DietPi-Software | Immich Machine Learning – Fixed a service startup failure caused by a missing submodule. Support for Debian Bookworm and Forky has been removed due to updated Python requirements.
- DietPi-Software | Tor Relay – Corrected DNS configuration handling for exit relays using the local Unbound resolver with static network interfaces.
- DietPi-Software | Kubo – Fixed installation failures by switching downloads to the project’s official GitHub repository.
- DietPi-Software | Nextcloud – Debian Bookworm installations now use Nextcloud 34 because Nextcloud 35 requires PHP 8.3 or newer.