DietPi v10.6 Adds Orange Pi and Odroid Images

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DietPi v10.8 introduces a dedicated WireGuard management utility, named software package identifiers, and an updated HAProxy installation package. The October release also improves network configuration, expands storage device support on Quartz64 platforms, and addresses several bugs affecting system management and applications.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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Key updates in DietPi v10.8 include:

New Tools:

DietPi-WireGuard – A new utility for managing WireGuard VPN servers and clients through an interactive menu or command line. It supports creating configurations, displaying client QR codes, enabling or disabling clients, and modifying server settings. The tool also supports existing WireGuard installations and adds IPv6 forwarding and NAT66 for newly configured servers.

Notable Changes:

DietPi-Software – Software packages can now be referenced using descriptive identifiers instead of numeric IDs. For example, Node-RED can be installed using nodered instead of 122 . Existing numeric IDs remain supported, and installed software records are automatically migrated.

– Software packages can now be referenced using descriptive identifiers instead of numeric IDs. For example, Node-RED can be installed using instead of . Existing numeric IDs remain supported, and installed software records are automatically migrated. DietPi-Software | HAProxy – DietPi now provides its own HAProxy Debian package through its APT repository, eliminating the need to compile the software during installation. The default configuration also includes dedicated worker permissions and additional systemd sandboxing.

Enhancements:

Quartz64 – Kernel builds now include support for ATAPI/SCSI CD, DVD, and Blu-ray drives, along with ISO filesystem support and common extensions.

– Kernel builds now include support for ATAPI/SCSI CD, DVD, and Blu-ray drives, along with ISO filesystem support and common extensions. DietPi-Config – The hostname configuration option has been moved from Security Options to Network Options. A configurable time synchronization timeout has also been added, with a default value of 60 seconds.

– The hostname configuration option has been moved from Security Options to Network Options. A configurable time synchronization timeout has also been added, with a default value of 60 seconds. DietPi-Network – Static network configurations can now be created without specifying a default gateway through the command line.

– Static network configurations can now be created without specifying a default gateway through the command line. DietPi-Network – Virtual interfaces created by Docker and other container engines are now hidden from the host-side network configuration menu.

Bug Fixes: