DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options

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The June 2026 release of DietPi v10.5 updates the dietpi-config display options, with several Raspberry Pi-specific changes related to graphics drivers, camera support, and display configuration. The release also adds ARMv7 support for the RustDesk Client package and includes several bug fixes affecting NanoPi K2, RTC configuration, and ownCloud Infinite Scale installations.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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Key updates in DietPi v10.5 include:

Enhancements:

Raspberry Pi – KMS/DRM is now enabled by default when a GUI application or desktop environment is installed through dietpi-software. A new dietpi-config display option also allows it to be toggled manually.

– KMS/DRM is now enabled by default when a GUI application or desktop environment is installed through dietpi-software. A new dietpi-config display option also allows it to be toggled manually. Raspberry Pi Camera – The RPi Camera option now uses the modern libcamera API instead of the legacy camera stack, following the removal of MMAL support in Linux 6.18.

– The RPi Camera option now uses the modern libcamera API instead of the legacy camera stack, following the removal of MMAL support in Linux 6.18. DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config – The display menu has been reworked, with dietpi-display now used for resolution, display mode, and rotation settings. Older Raspberry Pi and Odroid-specific display options have been removed.

| – The display menu has been reworked, with dietpi-display now used for resolution, display mode, and rotation settings. Older Raspberry Pi and Odroid-specific display options have been removed. DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config – Systems using a GRUB bootloader can now configure the GRUB terminal and early boot console resolution before the KMS video mode applies.

| – Systems using a GRUB bootloader can now configure the GRUB terminal and early boot console resolution before the KMS video mode applies. DietPi-Software | RustDesk Client – RustDesk Client is now enabled for ARMv7 systems after upstream package compatibility fixes.

Bug Fixes: