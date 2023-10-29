DietPi October 2023 news

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DietPi v8.23 which was released this past week, introduced a variety of enhancements, specifically targeting devices like Raspberry Pi, ROCK5B, ROCK 4, and VisionFive 2, alongside several notable improvements and many bug fixes.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the October updates for DietPi v8.23:

Raspberry Pi – On Debian Bookworm and above, the RPi APT repository will be migrated to its new Bookworm suite. This solves issues and should enhance performance with FFmpeg, Kodi and some other A/V software, where we used the Debian packages with less hardware support before. The packages should be upgraded automatically on DietPi update. Please report back if you experience any issues during this process.

ROCK 5B – Added an option to dietpi-config “Advanced Option” to flash the SPI bootloader, which enables USB and NVMe boot for DietPi images.

ROCK 4 – Added an option to dietpi-config “Advanced Option” to flash the SPI bootloader, which enables USB and in case NVMe boot for DietPi images. Note that not all ROCK 4 models ship with an onboard SPI storage. DietPi-Config will check for it, in case, apply a related device tree overlay and suggest a reboot. If after the reboot an SPI device has still not been found, your board seems to have none. Report back if this is definitely wrong.

VisionFive 2 – A major kernel upgrade to Linux 6.1 will be applied, including the needed configuration files to read and write the U-Boot environment, and a generic default environment. This allows booting from all filesystems of all partitions of all storage media, including NVMe SSDs, USB, eMMC, SD cards and DHCP/TFTP. This was necessary since the default environment of the latest StarFive U-Boot release does not support booting from any other than FAT filesystems on partition 3 anymore. It is hence necessary to apply our default environment before updating the SPI bootloader. After the DietPi update and a reboot, run fw_setenv to do that. Afterwards you can use this command and fw_printenv to edit the environment, including the boot_targets variable to define boot targets and priorities. Additionally this release will apply device tree overlays to enable 8 GB RAM and A revision Ethernet support. As this is a major change, we recommend a dietpi-backup or even an image backup.

DietPi-Software | Firefox – Enabled the software option for RISC-V, since Debian provides packages now. But do not expect good performance, as GPU-acceleration is missing.

DietPi-Software | ADS-B Feeder – The uninstall has been hardened to rule out the removal of unused Docker images which were not created by ADS-B Feeder. Furthermore, beta tags are now correctly shown in the version string.