DietPi November 2025 Update Adds BirdNET-Go, Trixie Support Enhancements, and Broad Software Fixes

DietPi November 2025 Update Adds BirdNET-Go, Trixie Support Enhancements, and Broad Software FixesNov 27, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 132 views
The November release of DietPi v9.19 introduces a new continuous audio analysis tool, expanded Debian Trixie compatibility across several software packages, and updates that improve performance and stability on popular ARM-based single-board computers. The update also provides fixes for Raspberry Pi systems, Allwinner H3/H5 devices, and several DietPi-Software components.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.
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November Updates for DietPi v9.19:
Key Enhancements:
- BirdNET-Go – A continuous acoustic monitoring and bird-identification system has been added to DietPi-Software. The tool provides real-time analysis and species classification using local processing.
- DietPi-Banner – A new option allows the banner output to wrap for smaller terminals and compact displays. Users can configure the behavior through the
dietpi-bannerinterface.
- UrBackup – Packages are now installed from the official APT repository at download.opensuse.org. This enables seamless updates through
apt upgradeand unlocks support for Debian Trixie and newer releases. ARMv6 support has also been added for Bookworm-based installations.
- NAA Daemon – Support for Debian Trixie and above on ARMv6/ARMv7 systems has been enabled.
- Moonlight (GUI) – Compatibility has been expanded to include Debian Trixie and newer on ARMv7 platforms.
- Medusa – Support for Debian Trixie has been unlocked with upstream version 1.0.25, which introduces Python 3.13 compatibility.
- Mosquitto – Debian Trixie installations now use the official Mosquitto APT repository to ensure consistent updates and package availability.
Bug Fixes:
- Raspberry Pi – The raspberrypi-sys-mods package has been updated for compatibility with the latest kernel stack and the Raspberry Pi 5. The update resolves issues such as missing serial console access on first boot and absent device nodes or permissions related to GPIO, I2C, SPI, and video subsystems.
- Allwinner H3/H5 SBCs – A long-standing RTC issue has been corrected. Many of these devices expose a built-in RTC without a backup battery, which caused invalid time synchronization at boot. DietPi now disables the SoC RTC for all boards except the NanoPi R1, ensuring external I2C-connected RTC modules function reliably.
- DietPi-Update – Fixed an issue on Debian Trixie systems where ZeroTier installations triggered an incorrect repository update during the transition from v9.17 to v9.18.
- Jellyfin – Addressed failures caused by new upstream requirements for log (512 MiB) and temp (2 GiB) directories. DietPi now stores Jellyfin logs in
/mnt/dietpi_userdata/jellyfin/logand temporary files under
/mnt/dietpi_userdata/jellyfin/cache.
- Node.js – Resolved usage failures across Node-based applications, including Node-RED, Blynk Server, and MineOS, due to missing
libatomicdependencies on certain architectures.
- Lidarr / Prowlarr – Fixed service startup failures on Bullseye systems caused by incompatible embedded SQLite versions.
- SABnzbd – Corrected an issue where installations resulted in incomplete configuration files.
- Bazarr – Updated configuration handling to accommodate a transition from
bazarr.inito
bazarr.yaml, ensuring proper integration with Sonarr and Radarr.
- Medusa – Fixed a service startup issue related to sandboxing of nonexistent directories. DietPi now provides its own tailored systemd service file for reliability.