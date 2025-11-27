DietPi November 2025 Update Adds BirdNET-Go, Trixie Support Enhancements, and Broad Software Fixes

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The November release of DietPi v9.19 introduces a new continuous audio analysis tool, expanded Debian Trixie compatibility across several software packages, and updates that improve performance and stability on popular ARM-based single-board computers. The update also provides fixes for Raspberry Pi systems, Allwinner H3/H5 devices, and several DietPi-Software components.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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November Updates for DietPi v9.19:

Key Enhancements:

BirdNET-Go – A continuous acoustic monitoring and bird-identification system has been added to DietPi-Software. The tool provides real-time analysis and species classification using local processing.

– A continuous acoustic monitoring and bird-identification system has been added to DietPi-Software. The tool provides real-time analysis and species classification using local processing. DietPi-Banner – A new option allows the banner output to wrap for smaller terminals and compact displays. Users can configure the behavior through the dietpi-banner interface.

– A new option allows the banner output to wrap for smaller terminals and compact displays. Users can configure the behavior through the interface. UrBackup – Packages are now installed from the official APT repository at download.opensuse.org. This enables seamless updates through apt upgrade and unlocks support for Debian Trixie and newer releases. ARMv6 support has also been added for Bookworm-based installations.

– Packages are now installed from the official APT repository at download.opensuse.org. This enables seamless updates through and unlocks support for Debian Trixie and newer releases. ARMv6 support has also been added for Bookworm-based installations. NAA Daemon – Support for Debian Trixie and above on ARMv6/ARMv7 systems has been enabled.

– Support for Debian Trixie and above on ARMv6/ARMv7 systems has been enabled. Moonlight (GUI) – Compatibility has been expanded to include Debian Trixie and newer on ARMv7 platforms.

– Compatibility has been expanded to include Debian Trixie and newer on ARMv7 platforms. Medusa – Support for Debian Trixie has been unlocked with upstream version 1.0.25, which introduces Python 3.13 compatibility.

– Support for Debian Trixie has been unlocked with upstream version 1.0.25, which introduces Python 3.13 compatibility. Mosquitto – Debian Trixie installations now use the official Mosquitto APT repository to ensure consistent updates and package availability.

Bug Fixes: