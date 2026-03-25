DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

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The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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Key updates in DietPi v10.2 include:

New Software:

Immich – A self-hosted photo and video management platform has been added to the DietPi software catalog, providing high-performance media organization capabilities.

– A self-hosted photo and video management platform has been added to the DietPi software catalog, providing high-performance media organization capabilities. Immich Machine Learning – A companion service enabling features such as facial recognition and semantic search using CLIP embeddings. It can run on the same system as Immich or on a separate machine.

– A companion service enabling features such as facial recognition and semantic search using CLIP embeddings. It can run on the same system as Immich or on a separate machine. uv – A fast Python package and project manager written in Rust, introduced as a standalone option for managing Python environments and dependencies.

– A fast Python package and project manager written in Rust, introduced as a standalone option for managing Python environments and dependencies. RustDesk Client – A desktop sharing client compatible with the RustDesk ecosystem, with automatic handling of required graphical dependencies such as X11 during installation.

Enhancements:

DietPi-Benchmark – The benchmarking script has been relocated and can now be executed directly via the dietpi-benchmark command without navigating configuration menus.

– The benchmarking script has been relocated and can now be executed directly via the command without navigating configuration menus. DietPi-Servarr_to_RAM – The script has been renamed and updated with additional support for Prowlarr, along with safeguards against unsafe symbolic links.

– The script has been renamed and updated with additional support for Prowlarr, along with safeguards against unsafe symbolic links. DietPi-Config – CPU temperature handling has been improved with a new menu allowing users to select or define sensor paths, addressing inconsistencies across different hardware platforms.

– CPU temperature handling has been improved with a new menu allowing users to select or define sensor paths, addressing inconsistencies across different hardware platforms. DietPi-Software – A desktop environment selection menu has been introduced, along with a new configuration option ( AUTO_SETUP_DESKTOP ) for easier setup during first boot.

– A desktop environment selection menu has been introduced, along with a new configuration option ( ) for easier setup during first boot. Home Assistant – Updated to use Python 3.14 via pyenv to maintain compatibility with newer releases.

– Updated to use Python 3.14 via pyenv to maintain compatibility with newer releases. myMPD and UrBackup – Added support for ARMv6 systems through updated package availability.

– Added support for ARMv6 systems through updated package availability. Amiberry – Updated packages for version 8.0.0 with SDL3 integration, including compatibility fixes and optional downgrade support if needed.

Bug Fixes: