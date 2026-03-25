DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk ClientMar 24, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 123 views
The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.
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Key updates in DietPi v10.2 include:
New Software:
- Immich – A self-hosted photo and video management platform has been added to the DietPi software catalog, providing high-performance media organization capabilities.
- Immich Machine Learning – A companion service enabling features such as facial recognition and semantic search using CLIP embeddings. It can run on the same system as Immich or on a separate machine.
- uv – A fast Python package and project manager written in Rust, introduced as a standalone option for managing Python environments and dependencies.
- RustDesk Client – A desktop sharing client compatible with the RustDesk ecosystem, with automatic handling of required graphical dependencies such as X11 during installation.
Enhancements:
- DietPi-Benchmark – The benchmarking script has been relocated and can now be executed directly via the
dietpi-benchmarkcommand without navigating configuration menus.
- DietPi-Servarr_to_RAM – The script has been renamed and updated with additional support for Prowlarr, along with safeguards against unsafe symbolic links.
- DietPi-Config – CPU temperature handling has been improved with a new menu allowing users to select or define sensor paths, addressing inconsistencies across different hardware platforms.
- DietPi-Software – A desktop environment selection menu has been introduced, along with a new configuration option (
AUTO_SETUP_DESKTOP) for easier setup during first boot.
- Home Assistant – Updated to use Python 3.14 via pyenv to maintain compatibility with newer releases.
- myMPD and UrBackup – Added support for ARMv6 systems through updated package availability.
- Amiberry – Updated packages for version 8.0.0 with SDL3 integration, including compatibility fixes and optional downgrade support if needed.
Bug Fixes:
- Package Installation – Fixed an issue where installations could be skipped if only configuration files remained after removal.
- Software Version Checks – Improved GitHub API parsing to ensure reliable detection of latest software versions.
- phpBB – Resolved download failures caused by incorrect URL handling.
- K3s – Fixed automated install issues related to missing configuration imports.
- MPD – Addressed socket handling problems that could disrupt service restarts.
- LXQt – Corrected incomplete icon theme installations and interface inconsistencies.
- Node-RED – Fixed plugin issues caused by file permission constraints during runtime.
- Home Assistant – Improved installation reliability on resource-constrained systems by adjusting build behavior and temporary storage handling.