All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

Mar 24, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 123 views

The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Key updates in DietPi v10.2 include:

New Software:

  • Immich – A self-hosted photo and video management platform has been added to the DietPi software catalog, providing high-performance media organization capabilities.
  • Immich Machine Learning – A companion service enabling features such as facial recognition and semantic search using CLIP embeddings. It can run on the same system as Immich or on a separate machine.
  • uv – A fast Python package and project manager written in Rust, introduced as a standalone option for managing Python environments and dependencies.
  • RustDesk Client – A desktop sharing client compatible with the RustDesk ecosystem, with automatic handling of required graphical dependencies such as X11 during installation.

Enhancements:

  • DietPi-Benchmark – The benchmarking script has been relocated and can now be executed directly via the dietpi-benchmark command without navigating configuration menus.
  • DietPi-Servarr_to_RAM – The script has been renamed and updated with additional support for Prowlarr, along with safeguards against unsafe symbolic links.
  • DietPi-Config – CPU temperature handling has been improved with a new menu allowing users to select or define sensor paths, addressing inconsistencies across different hardware platforms.
  • DietPi-Software – A desktop environment selection menu has been introduced, along with a new configuration option (AUTO_SETUP_DESKTOP) for easier setup during first boot.
  • Home Assistant – Updated to use Python 3.14 via pyenv to maintain compatibility with newer releases.
  • myMPD and UrBackup – Added support for ARMv6 systems through updated package availability.
  • Amiberry – Updated packages for version 8.0.0 with SDL3 integration, including compatibility fixes and optional downgrade support if needed.

Bug Fixes:

  • Package Installation – Fixed an issue where installations could be skipped if only configuration files remained after removal.
  • Software Version Checks – Improved GitHub API parsing to ensure reliable detection of latest software versions.
  • phpBB – Resolved download failures caused by incorrect URL handling.
  • K3s – Fixed automated install issues related to missing configuration imports.
  • MPD – Addressed socket handling problems that could disrupt service restarts.
  • LXQt – Corrected incomplete icon theme installations and interface inconsistencies.
  • Node-RED – Fixed plugin issues caused by file permission constraints during runtime.
  • Home Assistant – Improved installation reliability on resource-constrained systems by adjusting build behavior and temporary storage handling.


DietPi logo
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

Additional details about DietPi v10.2, including the complete changelog, are available in the project’s GitHub repository and official release notes.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...