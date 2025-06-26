DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

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The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems. It emphasizes minimal resource usage, offering users a streamlined environment with configurable automation tools and software installations.

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April Updates for DietPi v9.14:

New Images:

Orange Pi 5 Ultra – Now supported in DietPi with features including DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE, NVMe SSD support, and an HDMI input (disabled by default, can be enabled via overlays=hdmirx in dietpiEnv.txt ).

– Now supported in DietPi with features including DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE, NVMe SSD support, and an HDMI input (disabled by default, can be enabled via in ). Orange Pi 5 Compute Module – Adds support for the RK3588S-based compute module, tested with the Tablet Base Board.

New Software:

GZDoom – OpenGL and Vulkan-powered DOOM engine port added to dietpi-software . Ideal for retro gaming and modding.

Enhancements:

Container Environments – dietpi-software now detects when sysctl changes can’t be made from inside containers and provides instructions for applying them on the host system.

– now detects when sysctl changes can’t be made from inside containers and provides instructions for applying them on the host system. NanoPi R4S/R5S/R6S/R6C – All Ethernet adapters now have static MAC addresses.

– All Ethernet adapters now have static MAC addresses. NanoPi R4S/R5S – Switched to native Ethernet LED triggers, removing udev-based triggers that could cause boot delays.

– Switched to native Ethernet LED triggers, removing udev-based triggers that could cause boot delays. Orange Pi Zero 2W – Ethernet LEDs on the expansion board are now enabled via new udev rules.

– Ethernet LEDs on the expansion board are now enabled via new udev rules. SOQuartz – Device trees for Blade and Model A base boards are now included with the kernel upgrade. Manual configuration required for now.

– Device trees for Blade and Model A base boards are now included with the kernel upgrade. Manual configuration required for now. Odroid HC4 – Now has a unique hardware ID and dedicated image, resolving bootloader-related USB issues seen when shared with Odroid C4.

– Now has a unique hardware ID and dedicated image, resolving bootloader-related USB issues seen when shared with Odroid C4. ARM SBCs (General) : New images drop support for legacy uInitrd in favor of raw initrd image loading. Boot script now supports multiple device tree overlay prefixes for improved compatibility. Realtek Wi-Fi driver support reviewed: mainline RTW88 drivers are enabled where available; older 3rd-party drivers are now disabled.

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Bug Fixes: