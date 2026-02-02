DietPi January 2026 Update Introduces Uptime Kuma, ownCloud Infinite Scale, and Debian 12 Baseline

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The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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January Updates for DietPi v10.0:

New Software:

Uptime Kuma – A self-hosted monitoring and uptime tracking tool has been added to the DietPi-Software catalog. It provides a web-based dashboard, alerting, and status pages for monitoring services and hosts without relying on third-party platforms.

– A self-hosted monitoring and uptime tracking tool has been added to the DietPi-Software catalog. It provides a web-based dashboard, alerting, and status pages for monitoring services and hosts without relying on third-party platforms. ownCloud Infinite Scale – The successor to the classic ownCloud file sync and share platform has been added to the DietPi-Software catalog. It introduces a modern architecture with improved scalability and support for current PHP and dependency versions.

Breaking Changes:

Debian 12 Bookworm Requirement – The minimum supported Debian version has been raised to Debian 12 Bookworm. Debian 11 Bullseye systems are migrated automatically to a dedicated compatibility branch. Users are strongly encouraged to upgrade to Bookworm to continue receiving feature updates.

– The minimum supported Debian version has been raised to Debian 12 Bookworm. Debian 11 Bullseye systems are migrated automatically to a dedicated compatibility branch. Users are strongly encouraged to upgrade to Bookworm to continue receiving feature updates. Minimum DietPi Version for Upgrade – Direct upgrades to DietPi v10.0 now require at least DietPi v8.0. Older systems are upgraded first to DietPi v9.20 on a separate branch before proceeding to v10.0, provided Debian requirements are met.

Removed SBC Support:

Legacy SBC Families – Support has been removed for the Sparky SBC, NanoPi M2, M3, T2, T3, Fire2, and Fire3 families. These boards rely on outdated vendor kernels that are incompatible with Debian 12 and newer releases.

Removed Software:

RPi Cam Web Interface – Removed due to reliance on the deprecated MMAL camera interface, which is no longer available in Debian Bookworm. Users are encouraged to migrate to motionEye or mjpg-streamer, both of which support libcamera-based workflows.

– Removed due to reliance on the deprecated MMAL camera interface, which is no longer available in Debian Bookworm. Users are encouraged to migrate to motionEye or mjpg-streamer, both of which support libcamera-based workflows. ownCloud (Classic) – Removed due to lack of PHP 8.x support and stalled development. Users are encouraged to migrate to ownCloud Infinite Scale or alternatively to Nextcloud.

– Removed due to lack of PHP 8.x support and stalled development. Users are encouraged to migrate to ownCloud Infinite Scale or alternatively to Nextcloud. Pydio 8 – Removed due to incompatibility with PHP 8.x. Pydio Cells is planned for addition in DietPi v10.1, with documented migration paths available.

Key Enhancements:

Raspberry Pi Imager Integration – DietPi can now be selected directly from the Raspberry Pi Imager under “Other general-purpose OS” for all Raspberry Pi models.

– DietPi can now be selected directly from the Raspberry Pi Imager under “Other general-purpose OS” for all Raspberry Pi models. Quartz64 – The Linux Rocket NPU driver has been enabled for this SBC family, expanding hardware acceleration support.

– The Linux Rocket NPU driver has been enabled for this SBC family, expanding hardware acceleration support. DietPi-LetsEncrypt – Updated Nginx configuration for Debian Trixie, enabling HTTP/3 with QUIC and updating HTTP/2 syntax. The changes can be applied retrospectively by re-running the tool.

Bug Fixes: