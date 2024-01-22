DietPi January 2024 news (version 9.0)

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DietPi’s latest release, version 9.0, rolled out today, marks a significant update for the lightweight Linux OS, renowned for its efficiency on single-board computers. This release phases out support for the older Debian Buster version, introduces compatibility with the new 1.5 GB Orange Pi Zero 3, and brings several enhancements and bug fixes across the board.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the December updates for DietPi v9.0:

New images:

Orange Pi Zero 3 – DietPi has released testing images for the Orange Pi Zero 3 with 1.5 GB RAM. These are available for community testing to ensure optimal performance and compatibility. To participate in this testing phase, users can access the images at DietPi Testing Images using the following link.

Enhancements:



Raspberry Pi – DietPi has advanced its support for Raspberry Pi 5. The firmware migration script has been updated, allowing users to choose which optional kernel packages to install, enhancing customization. More details on this can be found in the GitHub issue MichaIng/DietPi#6676.

DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Banner – The DietPi-Banner now displays disk usage statistics, including total disk size and percentage used, replacing the previous Freespace indicator. This update, credited to @Andr3Carvalh0, provides more insightful system information. Reference: MichaIng/DietPi!6837.

DietPi-Software | motionEye – motionEye, the popular camera surveillance software, has seen an update in its build dependencies for ARM and RISC-V platforms. Additionally, the software now utilizes the latest pre-release version from PyPI, moving away from the development branch repository version.

DietPi-Software | Moonlight (CLI) , Moonlight (GUI) – Moonlight, both in CLI and GUI forms, is now available on the Bookworm distribution, as the necessary packages have become available, expanding the software’s accessibility.

DietPi-Software | Logitech Media Server – The Logitech Media Server has been re-enabled for Bookworm and Trixie distributions, incorporating the latest “stable nightly” builds in lieu of the previous “latest releases”. This change, informed by @SteveInWA, ensures users have access to the most current and stable versions. More information can be found at MichaIng/DietPi?6847.

Bug fixes: