DietPi December 2025 Update Adds RustDesk Server, Improves SBC Support, and Fixes Storage Issues

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The December 14, 2025 release of DietPi v9.20 introduces a new remote desktop server option, continued improvements for popular Arm-based single-board computers, and a broad set of fixes across DietPi tools and software packages. The update focuses on usability, stability, and hardware compatibility, particularly around USB, storage, and backup handling.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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December Updates for DietPi v9.20

New Software:

RustDesk Server – The signaling and relay server components for the RustDesk remote desktop system have been added to the DietPi-Software catalog. This enables users to host their own self-managed RustDesk infrastructure for remote access and control.

Key Enhancements:

Orange Pi 5 / 5 Max / 5 Ultra – New images now ship with all USB-A ports and, depending on model, one USB-C port enabled in host mode using a device tree overlay. This ensures attached USB devices are powered and detected by default, with the option to revert to OTG mode if needed.

– New images now ship with all USB-A ports and, depending on model, one USB-C port enabled in host mode using a device tree overlay. This ensures attached USB devices are powered and detected by default, with the option to revert to OTG mode if needed. Radxa ZERO 3 – DietPi images now ship with the Linux 6.12 mainline LTS kernel. Existing systems running vendor or legacy kernels are migrated automatically during updates.

– DietPi images now ship with the Linux 6.12 mainline LTS kernel. Existing systems running vendor or legacy kernels are migrated automatically during updates. DietPi-Backup – A workaround has been applied for backups to NFSv4 mounts with ACLs enabled. The backup process now avoids preserving incompatible ACL metadata, preventing restore failures while maintaining correct file permissions.

– A workaround has been applied for backups to NFSv4 mounts with ACLs enabled. The backup process now avoids preserving incompatible ACL metadata, preventing restore failures while maintaining correct file permissions. DietPi-Drive_Manager – Menu layout and output have been revised, improving clarity by prioritizing device nodes and displaying capacity information for unmounted or unformatted drives.

– Menu layout and output have been revised, improving clarity by prioritizing device nodes and displaying capacity information for unmounted or unformatted drives. Portainer – DietPi now correctly detects and updates existing Portainer Business Edition installations, resolving failures caused when Community Edition instances were upgraded in place.

– DietPi now correctly detects and updates existing Portainer Business Edition installations, resolving failures caused when Community Edition instances were upgraded in place. Aria2 – File logging to /var/log/aria2.log has been disabled by default, relying instead on systemd journal logging to reduce redundant disk writes.

– File logging to has been disabled by default, relying instead on systemd journal logging to reduce redundant disk writes. Allo GUI – The update automatically upgrades to newer Allo GUI releases, which introduce dependency updates, security fixes, and general cleanup, while raising the minimum PHP version requirement.

Bug Fixes: