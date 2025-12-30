DietPi December 2025 Update Adds RustDesk Server, Improves SBC Support, and Fixes Storage Issues

DietPi December 2025 Update Adds RustDesk Server, Improves SBC Support, and Fixes Storage IssuesDec 29, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views
The December 14, 2025 release of DietPi v9.20 introduces a new remote desktop server option, continued improvements for popular Arm-based single-board computers, and a broad set of fixes across DietPi tools and software packages. The update focuses on usability, stability, and hardware compatibility, particularly around USB, storage, and backup handling.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.
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December Updates for DietPi v9.20
New Software:
- RustDesk Server – The signaling and relay server components for the RustDesk remote desktop system have been added to the DietPi-Software catalog. This enables users to host their own self-managed RustDesk infrastructure for remote access and control.
Key Enhancements:
- Orange Pi 5 / 5 Max / 5 Ultra – New images now ship with all USB-A ports and, depending on model, one USB-C port enabled in host mode using a device tree overlay. This ensures attached USB devices are powered and detected by default, with the option to revert to OTG mode if needed.
- Radxa ZERO 3 – DietPi images now ship with the Linux 6.12 mainline LTS kernel. Existing systems running vendor or legacy kernels are migrated automatically during updates.
- DietPi-Backup – A workaround has been applied for backups to NFSv4 mounts with ACLs enabled. The backup process now avoids preserving incompatible ACL metadata, preventing restore failures while maintaining correct file permissions.
- DietPi-Drive_Manager – Menu layout and output have been revised, improving clarity by prioritizing device nodes and displaying capacity information for unmounted or unformatted drives.
- Portainer – DietPi now correctly detects and updates existing Portainer Business Edition installations, resolving failures caused when Community Edition instances were upgraded in place.
- Aria2 – File logging to
/var/log/aria2.loghas been disabled by default, relying instead on systemd journal logging to reduce redundant disk writes.
- Allo GUI – The update automatically upgrades to newer Allo GUI releases, which introduce dependency updates, security fixes, and general cleanup, while raising the minimum PHP version requirement.
Bug Fixes:
- Orange Pi 5 – Long boot times, failed reboots, and unreliable USB or M.2 SSD boots have been resolved by switching from vendor U-Boot to mainline U-Boot.
- DietPi-Drive_Manager – Fixed a critical issue where an incorrect partition or drive could be formatted under specific conditions. Additional fixes address double unmount attempts during full drive formatting.
- BirdNET-Go – Resolved an issue preventing detection of local sound cards due to overly strict permissions.
- ProFTPD – Fixed a startup failure caused by socket activation conflicting with standalone mode configuration.
- LazyLibrarian – Corrected a service restart issue triggered from the web UI that previously prevented the service from restarting.
- Fail2Ban – Addressed changes introduced in Debian Trixie where nftables defaults could override administrator settings or fail due to missing userland tools. DietPi now ensures correct behavior based on system configuration.
- Radarr – Fixed startup failures on Bullseye systems caused by incompatible embedded SQLite libraries.
- Portainer – Resolved container detection issues introduced with Docker 29.1.0, restoring proper update behavior.