DietPi December 2023 news (version 8.25)Dec 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza
The latest release of DietPi, version 8.25, launched yesterday introduces support for new Single Board Computers, including the Orange Pi 3B and the RISC-V based PINE64 STAR64. This update also brings enhancements for various other boards and includes bug fixes for several options within the dietpi-software suite.
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.
These are the December updates for DietPi v8.24:
New images:
- PINE64 STAR64 – Support for this RISC-V SBC to DietPi. Images for testing are there: https://dietpi.com/downloads/images/testing/DietPi_Star64-RISC-V-Sid.img.xz
- Orange Pi 3B – Support for this RK3566 SBC has been added to DietPi. Images for testing are there: https://dietpi.com/downloads/images/testing/DietPi_OrangePi3B-ARMv8-Bookworm.img.xz
Enhancements:
- Raspberry Pi – Applied preparations for supporting the new official Raspberry Pi firmware and kernel packages, which implies support for Raspberry Pi 5. A script allows the migration to the new package set, including the switch for the boot mount point from /boot to /boot/firmware. Please see the following topic about how to apply the script. Note that it is in beta stage for now, since the change might cause issues among our scripts which we did not detect yet: MichaIng/DietPi#6676
- Quartz64 – The kernel received a major upgrade to Linux 6.6.7 and we switched to the latest unmodified mainline U-Boot 2023.10. Among other changes, this implies a fixed onboard Ethernet MAC address, which was previously changing on every boot.
- DietPi-Software | NZBGet – Migrated to the repository of the new project maintainer, since the original author stopped development: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/nzbget-new-maintainer-dietpi-software-already-updated/18425. Being on it, plain text file logging has been disabled in favor for journal logging, i.e. all NZBGet related logs are now combined in journalct -u nzbget. The logging change will be applied on next DietPi update, the NZBGet upgrade itself can be done via reinstall: dietpi-software reinstall 149
Bug fixes:
- Proxmox – Now really resolved the issue where the QEMU guest agent was not always installed automatically on first boot.
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Update – Resolved an issue on RPi 4 systems with 32-bit userland/OS (but 64-bit kernel enabled) where wrong package variants could have been installed during patch stages. Many thanks to @diment08 for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6768
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Backup – Resolved an issue where updating or restoring backups between different distro version may have been incomplete (particularly in case of Bookworm and Bullseye), since the /etc/debian_version is identical in size and mtime, and hence seen as identical by rsync (by default), while its content is different.
- DietPi-Software | Ampache – Resolved an issue on Bullseye and Bookworm systems where the initial web UI access failed because our pre-generated database was too old. A template shipped with Ampache will now be used, the initial admin user and music catalogue added via CLI. Many thanks to @mostly_offline for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/bypassing-ampache-update-page/17367
- DietPi-Software | Kodi – Worked around an issue on RPi Bookworm systems where installing Kodi failed due to a missing directory. Many thanks to @joshi0531 for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6703
- DietPi-Software | TasmoAdmin Resolved an issue where the web updater did not work with Lighttpd, due to a wrong rewrite rule. Many thanks to @Boebbele for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6805