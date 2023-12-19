DietPi December 2023 news (version 8.25)

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The latest release of DietPi, version 8.25, launched yesterday introduces support for new Single Board Computers, including the Orange Pi 3B and the RISC-V based PINE64 STAR64. This update also brings enhancements for various other boards and includes bug fixes for several options within the dietpi-software suite.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

New images:

PINE64 STAR64 – Support for this RISC-V SBC to DietPi. Images for testing are there: https://dietpi.com/downloads/images/testing/DietPi_Star64-RISC-V-Sid.img.xz

Orange Pi 3B – Support for this RK3566 SBC has been added to DietPi. Images for testing are there: https://dietpi.com/downloads/images/testing/DietPi_OrangePi3B-ARMv8-Bookworm.img.xz

Enhancements:

Raspberry Pi – Applied preparations for supporting the new official Raspberry Pi firmware and kernel packages, which implies support for Raspberry Pi 5. A script allows the migration to the new package set, including the switch for the boot mount point from /boot to /boot/firmware. Please see the following topic about how to apply the script. Note that it is in beta stage for now, since the change might cause issues among our scripts which we did not detect yet: MichaIng/DietPi#6676

Quartz64 – The kernel received a major upgrade to Linux 6.6.7 and we switched to the latest unmodified mainline U-Boot 2023.10. Among other changes, this implies a fixed onboard Ethernet MAC address, which was previously changing on every boot.

DietPi-Software | NZBGet – Migrated to the repository of the new project maintainer, since the original author stopped development: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/nzbget-new-maintainer-dietpi-software-already-updated/18425 . Being on it, plain text file logging has been disabled in favor for journal logging, i.e. all NZBGet related logs are now combined in journalct -u nzbget. The logging change will be applied on next DietPi update, the NZBGet upgrade itself can be done via reinstall: dietpi-software reinstall 149

