DFRobot seeMote Cube tracks motion and sends haptic feedback in visionOS

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The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

According to the DFRobot, the seeMote Cube provides a tangible controller that can be moved, rotated, and tilted while held in the user’s hand. Applications can map the Cube’s position and orientation to a virtual object, pointer, handle, tool, or other interaction anchor through its Bluetooth connection and Apple’s Spatial Accessory API workflow.

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Apple’s spatial-accessory framework combines inertial sensing with infrared tracking to provide low-latency 6DoF positioning at up to 90Hz, including in low-light conditions.

DFRobot accordingly specifies 360-degree tracking coverage for the seeMote Cube and operation from ambient light to complete darkness, although its documentation excludes direct sunlight and does not specify outdoor tracking performance.



seeMote Cube

(click image to enlarge)

Six buttons are distributed around the enclosure and identified by logo, cross, triangle, square, star, and hexagon symbols. Their functions are assigned by the application rather than fixed in hardware, allowing developers to map them to actions such as selecting objects, confirming operations, changing modes, resetting a scene, or activating virtual tools.

A built-in vibration motor provides application-defined haptic feedback. Developers can trigger vibration patterns for events such as object selection, contact, boundary detection, warnings, errors, or completion of a task.

Measuring 56 × 56 × 56mm and weighing 97.3g, the Cube contains a rechargeable 500mAh, 3.7V battery and charges through a 5V USB-C connection. Three indicator lights show Bluetooth status, charging, and low-battery conditions.

DFRobot suggests applications including spatial inspection, digital-twin navigation, layered model review, robot-path visualization, and virtual teaching. In these scenarios, movement of the Cube can position or rotate digital content, while its physical buttons can confirm waypoints or execute application commands.



seeMote Cube features

(click image to enlarge)

The company provides a public GitHub repository containing the seeMoteViewer reference application. The Swift project demonstrates how a visionOS 27.0 or later application can discover GCSpatialAccessory devices, retrieve tracked anchors through AccessoryTrackingProvider , and display the Cube’s location and associated virtual models in a mixed immersive space.

The sample application can load a USDZ preview model supplied through a reference-accessory file or use bundled models. It also allows users to place digital replicas at the Cube’s tracked position and includes a Mars rover demonstration with animated exploded and collapsed views.

The rover model contains 27 movable parts, with the reference application applying their transforms frame by frame. The animation can run on the model associated with the Cube alone or simultaneously across the reference model and placed replicas.

Haptic support is implemented through CHHapticEngine, while the application uses RealityKit to render accessory anchors, reference models, and replicas. The source tree also includes components for Bluetooth-accessory monitoring, ARKit session management, model loading, scene state, localization, and replica placement.



seeMote Cube top view

(click image to enlarge)

DFRobot also supplies a USDZ model, a .referenceaccessory file, documentation, and a quick-start guide. Apple’s AccessoryTrackingProvider requires developers to prepare a spatial accessory for tracking and integrate its reference-accessory file into the visionOS application.

Running the example on physical hardware requires Apple Vision Pro, a compatible Mac, Xcode 27 beta or later, and the visionOS 27 SDK. The repository notes that Apple’s advanced accessory-tracking entitlement is not included by default and must be requested before related capabilities can be used on a physical device.

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