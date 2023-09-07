Development MCU Platform Supports Swift

Development MCU Platform Supports SwiftSep 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 124 views
Today, Crowdsupply featured the SwiftIO Micro, a compact development board designed for programming in the Swift language. This board provides up to 44 IO pins with support for various interfaces. Additionally, it offers detailed guides and demo projects to help newcomers get started with ease.
The SwiftIO Micro is powered by the NXP RT1062 microcontroller from the i.MX RT1060 Crossover series with the following architecture:
- NXP RT1062 — Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 600MHz); 32 MB RAM