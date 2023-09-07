All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Development MCU Platform Supports Swift

Sep 6, 2023

Today, Crowdsupply featured the SwiftIO Micro, a compact development board designed for programming in the Swift language. This board provides up to 44 IO pins with support for various interfaces. Additionally, it offers detailed guides and demo projects to help newcomers get started with ease.

The SwiftIO Micro is powered by the NXP RT1062 microcontroller from the i.MX RT1060 Crossover series with the following architecture:

  • NXP RT1062 — Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 600MHz); 32 MB RAM

SwiftIO Micro specs
This versatile board offers a wide range of connectivity options, including support for up to 44 digital I/O pins, 14 analog inputs, 3 UART ports, 2 I2C interfaces, 2 SPI interfaces, 14 PWM outputs, 1 CAN interface, 2 I2S interfaces, and more.

SwiftIO Micro pinout
The development board is also compatible with an expansion board that offers various modules, including an ESP32-C3 module for Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, it features a USB Serial converter, an LCD, a buzzer, two buttons, a speaker, two potentiometers, an RTC (Real-Time Clock), a humidity sensor, and an accelerometer.

SwiftIO Playground Kit
To help users get started with this product, Madmachine has created Wiki pages containing several examples for use with Visual Studio Code. The source code for these examples is available in the Madmachine GitHub repository.

   
SwiftIO Playground Kit + SwiftIO Micro
Specifications listed for the SwiftIO Micro include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16MB flash
    • 32MB external RAM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 44x I/O pins
    • 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x onboard RGB LED

Further information

The SwiftIO Playground Kit is priced at $108.00 and it includes all the modules in addition to the SwiftIO Micro board.

