Debix Model B SBC targets industrial embedded applications

May 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 77 views

The Debix Model B is a single board computer integrating the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor with 2.3 TOPs NPU and with extended operating temperature range. The new embedded device comes in a Raspberry Pi form-factor and offers similar peripherals.  

The company states that the only difference between the Debix Model A launched last year and the Debix Model B is that the latter model is “fully capable of operating at -40℃~85℃ after we upgraded individual chips and components on the board.”

  • i.MX8M PlusQuad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); 2.3 TOPs NPU


i.MX8M Plus block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

In other words, all the peripherals available on the Debix Model A are also present on the Debix Model B including the display ports, camera support, Gigabit LAN port, 40-pin expansion header, etc.


Debix Model B peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

It seems that these new Debix SBCs now support Windows 10 IoT Enterprise in addition to Android 11, Yocto-L5.10.72_2.2.0 and Ubuntu 20.04. Refer to the Knowledge Center and the Software page to get started with these new embedded products.


Debix Model B
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, Debix announced on Twitter that they are launching the Debix Model B SE Series which should provide the same features as the Debix Model B, but the processor unit doesn’t integrate an NPU, VPU, ISP or HiFi 4. 

Lastly, Debix indicates that these boards have the following certifications: CE, RoHS, UKCA, FCC, PSE, C-Tick and RCM Declaration.

Specifications listed for the Debix Model B include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 6GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC 
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x LVDS (single & dual channel 8-bit)
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio jack 
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x LAN RJ45 port w/ PoE support 
    • 1x LAN (via pin headers)
    • 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi/BT 5.0
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe x1 (via FPC socket)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin double row headers
    • 3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C
    • 2x CAN, 1x PWM, 6x GPIO
    • 1x SPDIF 
  • OS Support:
    • Android 11, Yocto/Ubuntu
    • Debix OS
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A Type-C
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C 
  • Dimensions:
    • 85.0 x 56.0mm

 Further information

The Debix Model B variant with 2GB RAM appears to start at $140.00 on Alibaba.com. The Debix Model SE doesn’t seem to have a product page yet.

