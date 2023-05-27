Debix Model B SBC targets industrial embedded applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Debix Model B is a single board computer integrating the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor with 2.3 TOPs NPU and with extended operating temperature range. The new embedded device comes in a Raspberry Pi form-factor and offers similar peripherals.

The company states that the only difference between the Debix Model A launched last year and the Debix Model B is that the latter model is “fully capable of operating at -40℃~85℃ after we upgraded individual chips and components on the board.”

