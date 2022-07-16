Debix Model A packs i.MX 8M Plus and mirrors RPI form factor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Debix Model A from Polyhex is a Single Board Computer (SBC) built around the i.MX 8M Plus Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU industrial-grade processor. This SBC integrates a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit and expandable storage to target industrial automation, multimedia, and other IoT applications.

The Debix Model A was designed by Polyhex Technology and it’s based on the NXP NPU i.MX 8M Plus industrial processor with maximum frequency of 1.6GHz. By default, this device comes with 2GB of LPDDR4 but can be upgraded to 4GB or 6GB. The default storage interface provides support for an SD Card but can also be customized to provide eMMC support from 8GB up to 128GB.