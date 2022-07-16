All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Debix Model A packs i.MX 8M Plus and mirrors RPI form factor

Jul 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 296 views

The Debix Model A from Polyhex is a Single Board Computer (SBC) built around the i.MX 8M Plus Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU industrial-grade processor. This SBC integrates a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit and expandable storage to target industrial automation, multimedia, and other IoT applications.

The Debix Model A was designed by Polyhex Technology and it’s based on the NXP NPU i.MX 8M Plus industrial processor with maximum frequency of 1.6GHz. By default, this device comes with 2GB of LPDDR4 but can be upgraded to 4GB or 6GB. The default storage interface provides support for an SD Card but can also be customized to provide eMMC support from 8GB up to 128GB. 

Debix Model A SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity is enabled via Wi-Fi with dual frequency support (2.4GHz & 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. There is also a GbE RJ45 with Power over Ethernet support, however it needs a POE power supply module. The board also offers 12 pins for an additional LAN connection. 

For display support, there is one HDMI, one DSI output, and LVDS supports via pin headers next to the LAN pins. See below for details. 


Debix Model A SBC top
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC also provides a MIPI CSI, a PCIe connector and a 40-pin header with multiplexed pins supporting two SPI, two I2C, two CAN, two CAN, one PWM, one SPDIF and GPIOs. 


Debix Model A SBC back (left) and side views (right)
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product page, the Debix Model A seems to support Android 11, Yocto, Ubuntu and Debix OS. 

The company is also offering an I/O expansion board and a LoRa board compatible with the Debix Model A. See the spec list and the images below for more details. 


Debix Model A I/O board (left) and LoRa board (right) 
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Debix Model A Single Board Computer include:

  • Processor System:
    • NXP i.MX 8M Plus, Quad-core Cortex-A53 (Up to 1.6GHz)
    • Integrated Neural Processing Unit (up to 2.3 TOPS)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB/4GB/6GB LPDDR4 (2GB Default)
    • 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB eMMC (optional)
    • 1x MicroSD Card (Default)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x LVDS single & dual channel 8-bit
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone and Mic combo port
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x LAN RJ45 port w/ PoE support (need PoE power supply module)
    • 1x LAN (via pin header)
    • 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi
    • BT 5.0
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe, support PCIe x1 FPC socket
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Host (Type-A)
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG (Type-C)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin double row headers
    • 3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C
    • 2x CAN, 1x PWM, 2x GPIO
    • 1x SPDIF 
  • OS Support:
    • Android 11, Yocto/Ubuntu
    • Debix OS
    • Linux
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A Type-C
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40C to 105°C 
  • Dimensions:
    • 85.0 x 56.0mm

Relevant specs for DEBIX Model A LoRa Board:

  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Mini PCIe (LoRa Module)
    • 1x Bluetooth pairing button
    • 1x Operation indicator, 1x Pairing indicator
    • 1x LoRa Antenna connector, 1x Wi-Fi Antenna connector
  • Storage:
    • 1x Secure Element (ATECC608)
    • 1x 2-Kbit EEPROM
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C debug (USB to Serial)

Relevant specs for DEBIX Model A I/O Board:

  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 3x TTL UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 1x I2S
    • 2x PWM, 2x CLKO, 2x CAN, 1x SPDIF
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x RS485
  • Connectivity:
    • 1 x RJ45 GbE POE supported (Compatible with POE power device module)
  • Storage:
    • 1x 2-Kbit EEPROM
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
    • 2x 2-bit DIP Switch
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C debug (USB to Serial)

 Further information

The Debix Model A is available on the OKDO online store for around ~$109. The I/O board costs around ~$26 and the LoRa board is available for ~$36. These prices do not include taxes or shipping. 

 

