All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

CY8CKIT-062S2-AI Kit: Ready-to-Deploy ML Models and Comprehensive Onboard Sensors

Jun 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 43 views

The CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon Technologies provides a compact and powerful platform for developers interested in edge AI applications. This kit is compatible with Imagimob Studio, facilitating the entire machine learning process from initial model training to final deployment within a unified setup.

The core of the kit is the PSoC 6 MCU family, known for its ultra-low power use and suitability for battery-powered IoT applications such as wearables. It features dual-core ARM Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ processors, robust security measures including hardware-based trust roots, and cryptographic accelerators.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


PSoC 6 MCU & CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 Block Diagrams
(click images to enlarge)

This kit is equipped with a diverse sensors such as Radar, digital MEMs microphone, a 3-axis magnetometer, a 6-axis IMU, and a barometric air pressure sensor—making it suitable for detailed environmental data collection. Its flexible connectivity options include CYW43439-based Murata Type 1YN module that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with numerous I/O headers for expansion.

CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 Application Examples
(click image to enlarge)

Pre-loaded with various machine learning models (Imagimob Ready Models), the evaluation kit allows for rapid deployment and easy customization, significantly cutting down development time and costs. Embedded with ModusToolbox, a development suite for embedded systems that offers specialized tools for ML, connectivity, and security across Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Imagimob Studio ML Framework
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, Imagimob Studio acts as a streamlined platform that simplifies developing and deploying machine learning models directly to embedded systems. It enables users to gather data using integrated sensors, develop custom models, and then fine-tune and deploy these models to devices like the PSoC™ 6 MCU.

CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 Features
(click image to enlarge)

The software structure of the kit supports robust AI applications by combining data collection and connectivity through MQTT, HTTP, and AIROC Bluetooth, and includes TensorFlow Lite Micro support. The design is tailored for tasks like radar presence detection and is enhanced with DSP and neural network acceleration through CMSIS-DSP and CMSIS-NN.

Further Information

According to Mouser, the kit is priced at $37.50 but is currently not in stock. It is available for backorder, with 199 units expected to arrive by July 22, 2024. Orders will be shipped once the stock is replenished.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...