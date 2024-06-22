CY8CKIT-062S2-AI Kit: Ready-to-Deploy ML Models and Comprehensive Onboard Sensors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon Technologies provides a compact and powerful platform for developers interested in edge AI applications. This kit is compatible with Imagimob Studio, facilitating the entire machine learning process from initial model training to final deployment within a unified setup.

The core of the kit is the PSoC 6 MCU family, known for its ultra-low power use and suitability for battery-powered IoT applications such as wearables. It features dual-core ARM Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ processors, robust security measures including hardware-based trust roots, and cryptographic accelerators.