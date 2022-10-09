All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Curiosity Board features Microchip’s SAM9X60D1G SiP

Oct 8, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 255 views

The EV40E67A Curiosity Board is a compact product built around the SAM9X60D1G SiP from Microchip Technology. The board features 1Gb of DDR2 memory, SD card readers, two CAN interfaces, a 24-bit LCD controller, one Fast ethernet port, etc. 

The EV40E67A board is based on the low-power ARM926EJ-S CPU (up to 600MHz) which belongs to the ARM9 family of general purpose MCUs. According to its datasheet, the processor supports the 32-bit and 16-bit ARM instruction sets to trade between high-performance and high-code density.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


 
ARM926EJ-S block diagram (left) and EV40E67A diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product page, the SAM9X60D1G features 1Gbit of DDR2 integrated memory, 4Gb of NAND Flash and up to 2Kb of EEPROM. Additionally, there is one MicroSD card reader and one standard SD card reader. 

 
EV40E67A Curiosity Board peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The board offers flexible IOs interfaces including one mikroBUS socket, a 40-pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi, three USB ports and two CAN interfaces via header pins. The RJ45 port seen below supports Fast Ethernet (up to 100Mbps).

The product page mentions that the board also offers secure capabilities such as a Hardware Encryption Engine (TDES, AES, and SHA), True Random Generator) TRNG, Secure Boot with on-chip Secure Key Storage, eight tamper detection pins, six tamper pins and On The Fly scrambling/unscrambling for memories.


EV40E67A Curiosity Board
(click image to enlarge
 

Specifications listed for the EV40E67A Curiosity Board include: 

  • Processor System:
    • SAM9X60D1G SiP, ARM926EJ-S Core (up to 600MHz), 200MHz System/Memory Bus
    • 32kB Data cache
    • 32kB Instruction Cache
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1Gb DDR2 
    • 4GB NAND Flash
    • 2Kb EEPROM
    • 1x microSD Card slot
    • 1x SD card/Radio module interface
  • Display:
    • 1x LCD RGB666 connector 
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x 10/100 RJ45 LAN port 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Micro-B
    • 2x USB Type-A
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x 40-pin expansion header
    • 1x MikroBUS connector
    • 2x CAN
    • 1x RGB LED 
    • 3x Push buttons
  • Debug:
    • 1x UART Debug connector
    • 1x JTAG interface
  • Software:
    • MPLAB X IDE
    • MPLAB Harmony v3
    • Linux
  • Power:
    • 5V (via USB Type A)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • –40°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 115 × 85 x 17.1 mm

Further information

The EV40E67A development board is available for ~$122.41. See the product page on Mouser.com for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...