Curiosity Board features Microchip’s SAM9X60D1G SiP

The EV40E67A Curiosity Board is a compact product built around the SAM9X60D1G SiP from Microchip Technology. The board features 1Gb of DDR2 memory, SD card readers, two CAN interfaces, a 24-bit LCD controller, one Fast ethernet port, etc.

The EV40E67A board is based on the low-power ARM926EJ-S CPU (up to 600MHz) which belongs to the ARM9 family of general purpose MCUs. According to its datasheet, the processor supports the 32-bit and 16-bit ARM instruction sets to trade between high-performance and high-code density.