Core Ultra HX powers RTX-equipped NUC 15 workstation

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SimplyNUC is shipping the Jean Canyon NUC 15 Performance, a compact 3-liter workstation that runs Linux or Windows on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 HX processors with discrete NVIDIA RTX Laptop GPUs.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

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The higher-end model pairs the 24-core Core Ultra 9 275-HX with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU featuring 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The Core Ultra 7 configuration combines a 20-core 255-HX processor with an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, also equipped with 8GB of GDDR7. Integrated Intel graphics are present on both systems for low-power operation.

Core Ultra 9 275-HX — 24C/24T (up to 5.40 GHz); integrated Intel Graphics (up to 1.90 GHz); paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (8 GB GDDR7); HX-class processor

— 24C/24T (up to 5.40 GHz); integrated Intel Graphics (up to 1.90 GHz); paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (8 GB GDDR7); HX-class processor Core Ultra 7 255-HX — 20C/20T (up to 5.20 GHz); integrated Intel Graphics (up to 1.85 GHz); paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU (8 GB GDDR7); HX-class processor

Both versions support up to 96GB of DDR5-6400 memory across two SODIMM slots and provide dual NVMe M.2 storage, with one PCIe 5.0 x4 slot and one PCIe 4.0 x4 slot. Storage configurations start at 256GB and scale up to 8TB.

Jean Canyon offers extensive display and I/O support, including Thunderbolt 4, USB4 Type-C, six USB ports, dual HDMI 2.1, and dual DisplayPort 2.1 outputs. The system can drive up to five 4K displays simultaneously or a single 8K display at 30 Hz, supporting multi-display visualization, control rooms, and monitoring setups.



NUC 15 Performance Ultra 9

(click image to enlarge)

Networking includes a 2.5GbE Ethernet port alongside Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Audio is handled via a 3.5mm headset jack, and power is supplied through a 330W external adapter.

The compact enclosure uses a triple-fan cooling system with dual vapor chambers, branded as QuietFlow by ASUS. The design supports tool-less access to memory and storage and has been tested to MIL-STD-810H standards for operation in more demanding environments.

Specifications listed for the Jean Canyon NUC 15 Performance include:

Memory: Up to 96 GB DDR5-6400 Dual SODIMM slots

Storage: Dual NVMe M.2 slots 1× PCIe 5.0 ×4 1× PCIe 4.0 ×4

Display: 2× HDMI 2.1 2× DisplayPort 2.1

Connectivity: 1× 2.5 GbE Ethernet Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth 5.4

USB: Thunderbolt 4 USB4 Type-C Up to 6× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (SKU dependent) Additional USB 2.0 Type-A ports on select configurations

Operating temperature: 0 °C to 35 °C

Mechanical: Compact workstation chassis Approximately 3-liter enclosure



Further Information

The Jean Canyon NUC 15 Performance is available from SimplyNUC in Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 configurations, though pricing was not listed at the time of writing.

SimplyNUC also notes that the system is certified for Windows 11 (Home, Pro, and IoT) and supports Linux distributions including Ubuntu.