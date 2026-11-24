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ZOTAC’s MAGNUS EN275060T8 and ZBOX QU27N4000 are two compact barebone mini PCs built around Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255HX processor. Previously showcased at Computex 2026 and now listed on ZOTAC’s website, the MAGNUS features a desktop GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, while the ZBOX uses an NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Embedded GPU for professional and AI workloads.

Both systems use Intel’s 20-core Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, operating at frequencies up to 5.2GHz. Memory support includes two DDR5 slots accommodating up to 96GB, with DDR5-6400 CSODIMM or DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM options.

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The MAGNUS EN275060T8 belongs to ZOTAC’s E Series and incorporates a desktop GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR7 memory on a 128-bit interface. Based on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, the GPU supports hardware ray tracing, DLSS, and CUDA workloads. ZOTAC specifies up to 792 combined AI TOPS from the CPU and GPU.



MAGNUS EN275060T8 front view

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According to the product specifications, the MAGNUS provides three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs with UHBR20 support and one HDMI 2.1b connector, allowing up to four displays. The system occupies a 2.65-liter enclosure measuring 210 × 203 × 62.2mm, with active cooling and wall-mounting accessories.



MAGNUS EN275060T8 rear view

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The ZBOX QU27N4000 is part of the company’s Q Series and uses an NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell Embedded GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory and a 256-bit memory interface. Its professional graphics architecture includes fifth-generation Tensor cores and fourth-generation RT cores for AI inference, rendering, and visualization workloads.



MAGNUS EN275060T8 packing contents

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Video connectivity on the QU27N4000 consists of three DisplayPort 2.1 outputs and one HDMI 2.1 connector, with HDMI support for up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz. The enclosure measures 210 × 203 × 71mm, slightly taller than the MAGNUS model, and uses a fan-and-heatsink cooling system.

Storage expansion is similar across both systems, with one M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe slot and a second M.2 2280 slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe or SATA storage.



MAGNUS EN275060T8

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Networking includes dual 2.5GbE ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. External connectivity consists of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, five USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports operating at up to 10Gbps, and a combined headphone/microphone connector.



ZBOX QU27N4000

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Both mini PCs use external 20V/330W power adapters and are offered in barebone configurations. ZOTAC lists Windows 11 compatibility for the two systems, although official Linux support is not specified in the available product documentation.

Specifications shared by the MAGNUS EN275060T8 and ZBOX QU27N4000 include:

Memory: Up to 96GB DDR5 2× DDR5-6400 CSODIMM or DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots

Storage: 1× M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe 1× M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe/SATA

Display: 3× DisplayPort 2.1 1× HDMI 2.1 Up to four displays

Connectivity: 2× 2.5GbE Ethernet Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth 5.4

USB: 2× Thunderbolt 4 5× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps)

Audio: Headphone/microphone connectivity 8-channel audio via HDMI

Power: External 20V/330W adapter

Mechanical: MAGNUS EN275060T8: 210 × 203 × 62.2mm (2.65L) ZBOX QU27N4000: 210 × 203 × 71mm Active cooling with fan and heatsink



Further Information

The MAGNUS EN275060T8 and ZBOX QU27N4000 are listed on ZOTAC’s website, but pricing and regional availability have not been confirmed.