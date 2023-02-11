Computer Blade with PoE+ support launches on Kickstarter

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kickstarter recently featured the Computer Blade which is an scalable ARM-based server designed to work 24/7. This device is compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM4 and it includes peripherals such as 1x GbE LAN port, 1x HDMI, NVMe SSD support, TPM 2.0 and many other features.

There are three variants of this product: The Compute Blade Basic, the Compute Blade TPM and The Compute Blade Dev. As shown in the comparison table below, only the Dev variant includes an HDMI port, a USB-C, a microSD card slot and physical switches for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.