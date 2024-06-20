All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Compex Introduces New Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Modules: WLE7002E25D and WLT7002E25D-E

Jun 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views

Compex Systems has expanded its range of wireless solutions by introducing two new Wi-Fi 7 modules: the WLE7002E25D and the WLT7002E25D-E. These modules are designed to enhance wireless performance and reliability, offering a cost-effective alternative to Wi-Fi 6 modules according to the company.

The WLE7002E25D features a standard MiniPCIe form factor, marking it as one of the first in the industry to adopt this configuration for Wi-Fi 7 technologies. This form factor is ideal for integration into systems already equipped with MiniPCIe slots. Conversely, the WLT7002E25D-E utilizes a M.2 E Key interface, making it suitable for newer, compact system designs that require efficient space utilization.

WLE7002E25D
Powered by Qualcomm’s QCN6224, QCN6274, and QCN9274-I chipsets from the Waikiki series, both modules enable dual-band concurrent operations on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. These capabilities are designed to broaden signal coverage and minimize latency through features like Multi-Link Operation, which enhances throughput and reliability by simultaneously transmitting data across multiple frequencies.

The modules support advanced OFDMA modulation techniques ranging from BPSK to 4096QAM and channel spectrum widths of 20/40MHz at 2.4GHz and up to 240MHz at 5GHz. They are also compatible with Linux operating systems, ensuring versatile integration into various networking environments according to the datasheet.

WLT7002E25D-E
A unique diplexer design in the modules allows a single dual-band antenna to handle both 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals, simplifying antenna configuration in device designs. Compatibility with the open-source Ath12k driver ensures that these modules can be integrated with a range of hardware platforms, including systems based on Qualcomm, Marvell, NXP, and x86 architectures.

Compex indicates that the WLE7002E25D and WLT7002E25D-E are tailored for a variety of applications across enterprise, industrial, cybersecurity, transportation, and small to medium-sized business sectors.

Compex System Wi-Fi 7 Modules
Further Information

The company didn’t provide pricing details for these products. However, the product pages for both devices can be found on the Compex Systems website.

