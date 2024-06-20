Compex Introduces New Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Modules: WLE7002E25D and WLT7002E25D-E

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Compex Systems has expanded its range of wireless solutions by introducing two new Wi-Fi 7 modules: the WLE7002E25D and the WLT7002E25D-E. These modules are designed to enhance wireless performance and reliability, offering a cost-effective alternative to Wi-Fi 6 modules according to the company.

The WLE7002E25D features a standard MiniPCIe form factor, marking it as one of the first in the industry to adopt this configuration for Wi-Fi 7 technologies. This form factor is ideal for integration into systems already equipped with MiniPCIe slots. Conversely, the WLT7002E25D-E utilizes a M.2 E Key interface, making it suitable for newer, compact system designs that require efficient space utilization.