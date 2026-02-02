Compact SMARC module combines Linux, AI, and vision on i.MX 8M Plus

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Variscite has introduced its first SMARC compatible SoM family with the VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS, built around NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for compact embedded and industrial systems that combine AI and vision processing with extended connectivity and integrated security.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The platform integrates a neural processing unit delivering up to 2.3 TOPS for AI and machine learning workloads, as well as an image signal processor supporting dual camera inputs for vision-based applications.

Memory configurations range from 1 GB to 8 GB of LPDDR4, paired with 8 GB to 128 GB of eMMC flash. Multimedia capabilities include hardware-accelerated H.265 and H.264 video encoding and decoding at up to 1080p60, a 2D/3D GPU, and support for HDMI 2.0a output up to 4Kp30, dual-channel LVDS, and MIPI-DSI displays.



i.MX 8M Plus Block Diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include dual Gigabit Ethernet with IEEE 1588 support, PCIe Gen 3, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 interfaces, dual CAN-FD, and optional certified Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.4 and optional 802.15.4.

The SMARC interface’s Alternate Function Block allows flexible I/O assignment while maintaining compatibility across the VAR-SMARC family.



VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS Block Diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Security is addressed through a dedicated hardware Trusted Platform Module supporting TPM 2.0 with FIPS 140-3 Level 2 compliance, in combination with the i.MX 8M Plus processor’s secure boot and cryptographic acceleration features.

Variscite notes that this configuration aligns with emerging regulatory requirements such as the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act.



VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS Bottom View

(click image to enlarge)

A Yocto-based Linux Board Support Package is available for the VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS, with additional support for Debian, Android, FreeRTOS, Zephyr, and QNX offered at no added cost.

Variscite also highlights its ability to provide fully customized SoM configurations in quantities starting at 20 units, which is relatively uncommon among SMARC compatible offerings.



VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS Top View

(click image to enlarge)

The module is part of a broader Pin2Pin family, allowing customers to upgrade processing capability while maintaining the same carrier board design, subject to pin multiplexing constraints.

Specifications listed for the VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS include:

Processor:

NXP i.MX 8M Plus

Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 up to 1.8 GHz 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor Integrated NPU up to 2.3 TOPS

Memory:

Up to 8 GB LPDDR4

Storage:

Up to 128 GB eMMC

Display:

HDMI 2.0a up to 4Kp30 MIPI-DSI (up to 1920 × 1080) Dual-channel LVDS (up to 1920 × 1080)

Camera:

2× MIPI CSI-2 interfaces Integrated image signal processor

Connectivity:

2× Gigabit Ethernet (one w/ TSN support) PCIe Gen 3

Wireless (optional):

Certified Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n) Bluetooth 5.4 Optional 802.15.4

USB:

USB 3.0 / USB 2.0 Host and OTG (configuration-dependent)

Industrial I/O:

2× CAN-FD Multiple UART, I²C, SPI, I²S, GPIO

Security:

Dedicated TPM 2.0 (FIPS 140-3 Level 2 compliant) Secure boot & cryptographic acceleration

Operating temperature:

Commercial: 0 °C to 70 °C Extended: –25 °C to 85 °C Industrial: –40 °C to 85 °C

Mechanical:

SMARC form factor 50 × 80 mm



Further Information

Variscite lists the VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS with pricing starting from $66, depending on configuration. Samples and evaluation kits for the VAR-SMARC SoM series are expected to be available in Q1 2026.