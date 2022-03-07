Compact Elkhart Lake system loads up on USB and serial ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom’s rugged, Linux-ready “NISE 109” embedded PC combines Intel’s Elkhart Lake with up to 16GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 6x USB, 4x COM, 2.5-inch SATA, DP, HDMI, M.2, and mini-PCIe.



In December, Nexcom announced a compact NISE 53 embedded system powered by Intel’s Elkhart Lake. The company has now followed up with a larger, slightly more feature-rich NISE 109 system based on the same SoC. Although it lacks the third GbE port, additional M.2 B-key slot, and triple HDMI ports of the NISE 53, the NISE 109 doubles the serial ports, adds two more USB ports, and adds dual audio jacks and a 2.5-inch SATA bay.







NISE 109

(click images to enlarge)



The 184 x 131 x 54mm NISE 109 runs Linux 4.1 or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on a Celeron J6412 at up to 2.0GHz with a -5 to 55°C operating range (NISE 109-E02). You can also select a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x6211E with -20 to 70°C support (NISE 109-E01).

Like the NISE 53, the NISE 109 supports up to 16GB DDR4-2666 via a single socket. Storage features include the 2.5-inch SATA III bay and an M.2 B/B+M 2242 slot with SATA and PCIe x1 support. There is also a mini-PCIe slot with for WiFi/BT or up to 4G LTE. The slot is accompanied by SIM card slot and 2x antenna holes.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





NISE 53

The dual Intel I210-IT based GbE ports support WoL, teaming, PXE, and EtherCAT. Other external ports include 3x USB 3.0, 3x USB 2.0, 2x RS232/422/485, and 2x RS232. Media features include DP 1.4 and HDMI 1.4 ports and audio line-out and line-in jacks. There are also 3x LEDs and an optional, external (and unexplained) “I/F” slot, which we assume supports some future I/O add-on modules.

The NISE 109 has a 9-30VDC terminal plug input (vs. 12V/24VDC on the NISE 53) plus a remote power switch, ATX switch, and optional 24V/60W or 120W supplies. The system offers 10-90% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance and IEC60068-2-27 compliant shock resistance of 20G (with HDD) or 50G (M.2). Vibration protection is listed at 2Grms and complies with IEC60068-2-64.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NISE 109. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

