Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6

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Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.

Comet Q is based on a dual-core Cortex-A53 processor running a Buildroot-based operating system, with 512MB of DDR4L memory and NAND storage.

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It enables hardware-level control, allowing access even when the host system is offline, rebooting, or at the BIOS stage, and supports interaction with USB-C-enabled devices such as laptops, Mac mini systems, and newer iPhones.



Plug Comet Q bottom view

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Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), allowing access to the device interface from a browser on another system.

A built-in 1.8-inch touchscreen is included for local status monitoring and configuration, while power can be supplied either through the host device or via a secondary port.



Plug Comet Q height

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According to a GL.iNet representative, the device requires a USB-C connection with DisplayPort Alt Mode support.

This includes iPhone 15 and newer models, while compatibility with Android devices depends on hardware support, typically found in higher-end devices.



Plug Comet Q demo

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The same source indicates that most applications can be accessed remotely, although apps with screen capture protection—such as some banking or DRM-protected content—may display a blank screen during remote sessions.



Plug Comet Q diameter

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The design measures approximately 70 mm in diameter and 22 mm in height, with a total weight of about 78.5 grams.

Specifications listed for the Comet Q include:

Processor:

Dual-core ARM Cortex-A53

Memory / Storage:

512MB DDR4L NAND flash

Display:

1.8-inch touchscreen

Wireless:

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Video:

Up to 1080p @ 60 fps

Interfaces:

1× USB Type-C (power passthrough) 1× USB Type-C cable (DP Alt Mode)

Power:

USB Type-C PD (5V / 2A)

Mechanical:

70 x 22 mm 78.5 g



Further Information

No pricing or availability details have been provided, although the product page indicates that the device will be launched through Kickstarter.