Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6

Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6Apr 19, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 618 views
Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.
Comet Q is based on a dual-core Cortex-A53 processor running a Buildroot-based operating system, with 512MB of DDR4L memory and NAND storage.
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It enables hardware-level control, allowing access even when the host system is offline, rebooting, or at the BIOS stage, and supports interaction with USB-C-enabled devices such as laptops, Mac mini systems, and newer iPhones.
Plug Comet Q bottom view
Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), allowing access to the device interface from a browser on another system.
A built-in 1.8-inch touchscreen is included for local status monitoring and configuration, while power can be supplied either through the host device or via a secondary port.
Plug Comet Q height
According to a GL.iNet representative, the device requires a USB-C connection with DisplayPort Alt Mode support.
This includes iPhone 15 and newer models, while compatibility with Android devices depends on hardware support, typically found in higher-end devices.
Plug Comet Q demo
The same source indicates that most applications can be accessed remotely, although apps with screen capture protection—such as some banking or DRM-protected content—may display a blank screen during remote sessions.
Plug Comet Q diameter
The design measures approximately 70 mm in diameter and 22 mm in height, with a total weight of about 78.5 grams.
Specifications listed for the Comet Q include:
- Processor:
- Dual-core ARM Cortex-A53
- Memory / Storage:
- 512MB DDR4L
- NAND flash
- Display:
- 1.8-inch touchscreen
- Wireless:
- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
- Video:
- Up to 1080p @ 60 fps
- Interfaces:
- 1× USB Type-C (power passthrough)
- 1× USB Type-C cable (DP Alt Mode)
- Power:
- USB Type-C PD (5V / 2A)
- Mechanical:
- 70 x 22 mm
- 78.5 g
Further Information
No pricing or availability details have been provided, although the product page indicates that the device will be launched through Kickstarter.
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