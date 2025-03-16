(Updated) Comet GL-RM1 Enables Remote Control with 2K Video Resolution

(Updated) Comet GL-RM1 Enables Remote Control with 2K Video ResolutionMar 15, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 866 views
Comet (GL-RM1) is a hardware-based remote KVM solution for remote computer access and control. Its open-source design enables hardware-level interaction, making it useful for remote work, IT maintenance, and server management. It allows full control over offline computers, including BIOS access, troubleshooting, and boot failure recovery.
The device features a quad-core 1.5GHz processor, 1GB DDR3 RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage. It supports Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed network connectivity and delivers 2K resolution at 60FPS with H.264 encoding, maintaining latency between 30ms and 60ms.
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Comet (GL-RM1)
Connectivity options include an Ethernet port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI-IN port, a Type-C power input, and a reset button. The power supply operates at 5V/2A via Type-C. The device has a compact design, measuring 80 x 60 x 17.5mm and weighing 85 grams.
Unlike software-based remote desktop solutions, this hardware-based approach allows users to interact with a system even when it is powered off. When used with extension devices, it can enable remote power-on functionality. Additionally, it supports remote file transfer, allowing access to stored files regardless of the computer’s online status.
Comet Peripherals
According to the product page, Comet features an open-source framework and supports remote KVM control and viewing, enabling users to manage computers without direct access. It includes a virtual keyboard, clipboard, and hotkey functionality for seamless interaction. Screen rotation and image quality adjustments improve usability, while remote file transfer and power control enhance flexibility for system management.
Preliminary specifications listed for the Comet (GL-RM1):
- Processor
- Quad-core 1.5GHz CPU
- Memory & Storage
- DDR3 1GB RAM
- 8GB eMMC storage
- Video & Audio
- Supports up to 2160×1440 @ 60FPS resolution
- H.264 hardware encoding
- Remote audio output
- Networking
- Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps)
- DHCP support
- Interface & Connectivity
- 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
- 1x USB 2.0 Type-A port
- 1x USB 2.0 Type-C port
- 1x HDMI-IN port
- 1x Reset button
- 1x Dual-color LED indicator
- Power & Consumption
- Power input: Type-C, 5V/2A
- Power consumption: 3W
- Mechanical
- Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 17.5mm
- Weight: 85g
- Metal case
- Operating temperature: 0 ~ 40°C (32 ~ 104°F)
- Certifications
- CE, FCC, RoHS, WEEE
Further Information
The Comet (GL-RM1) is expected to launch soon, with notifications available on the GL.iNet website. The package includes the Comet (GL-RM1) device, an Ethernet cable, a USB cable, a warranty card, and a user manual.
(Update 3/17/2025): The Comet (GL-RM1) is now available for pre-order. The device is priced at $69, down from its regular price of $89. A bundle including the Comet (GL-RM1) and the ATX Power Control Board is available for $80.9, reduced from the regular price of $104.9.
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