(Updated) Comet GL-RM1 Enables Remote Control with 2K Video Resolution

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Comet (GL-RM1) is a hardware-based remote KVM solution for remote computer access and control. Its open-source design enables hardware-level interaction, making it useful for remote work, IT maintenance, and server management. It allows full control over offline computers, including BIOS access, troubleshooting, and boot failure recovery.

The device features a quad-core 1.5GHz processor, 1GB DDR3 RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage. It supports Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed network connectivity and delivers 2K resolution at 60FPS with H.264 encoding, maintaining latency between 30ms and 60ms.

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Comet (GL-RM1)

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Connectivity options include an Ethernet port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI-IN port, a Type-C power input, and a reset button. The power supply operates at 5V/2A via Type-C. The device has a compact design, measuring 80 x 60 x 17.5mm and weighing 85 grams.

Unlike software-based remote desktop solutions, this hardware-based approach allows users to interact with a system even when it is powered off. When used with extension devices, it can enable remote power-on functionality. Additionally, it supports remote file transfer, allowing access to stored files regardless of the computer’s online status.





Comet Peripherals

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According to the product page, Comet features an open-source framework and supports remote KVM control and viewing, enabling users to manage computers without direct access. It includes a virtual keyboard, clipboard, and hotkey functionality for seamless interaction. Screen rotation and image quality adjustments improve usability, while remote file transfer and power control enhance flexibility for system management.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Comet (GL-RM1):

Processor Quad-core 1.5GHz CPU

Memory & Storage DDR3 1GB RAM 8GB eMMC storage

Video & Audio Supports up to 2160×1440 @ 60FPS resolution H.264 hardware encoding Remote audio output

Networking Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps) DHCP support

Interface & Connectivity 1x Gigabit Ethernet port 1x USB 2.0 Type-A port 1x USB 2.0 Type-C port 1x HDMI-IN port 1x Reset button 1x Dual-color LED indicator

Power & Consumption Power input: Type-C, 5V/2A Power consumption: 3W

Mechanical Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 17.5mm Weight: 85g Metal case Operating temperature: 0 ~ 40°C (32 ~ 104°F)

Certifications CE, FCC, RoHS, WEEE



Further Information

The Comet (GL-RM1) is expected to launch soon, with notifications available on the GL.iNet website. The package includes the Comet (GL-RM1) device, an Ethernet cable, a USB cable, a warranty card, and a user manual.

(Update 3/17/2025): The Comet (GL-RM1) is now available for pre-order. The device is priced at $69, down from its regular price of $89. A bundle including the Comet (GL-RM1) and the ATX Power Control Board is available for $80.9, reduced from the regular price of $104.9.