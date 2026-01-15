Collabora Shows How to Run Debian on the OpenWrt One Using NVMe Storage

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Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

The OpenWrt One is designed as an open and well-documented access point, but its relatively capable hardware and onboard M.2 slot make it suitable for workloads beyond routing. By running Debian from NVMe instead of the board’s limited 256 MB NAND flash, the system gains access to standard Debian tooling, packages, and workflows.

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The project provides a Rust-based flasher that replaces the default NAND contents with a U-Boot configuration capable of booting from NVMe, along with a small recovery image. Once installed, a minimal Debian system runs directly from the NVMe drive, allowing the device to be used for services, containers, development tasks, or lightweight server workloads.