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Collabora Shows How to Run Debian on the OpenWrt One Using NVMe Storage

Jan 15, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 161 views

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

The OpenWrt One is designed as an open and well-documented access point, but its relatively capable hardware and onboard M.2 slot make it suitable for workloads beyond routing. By running Debian from NVMe instead of the board’s limited 256 MB NAND flash, the system gains access to standard Debian tooling, packages, and workflows.

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The project provides a Rust-based flasher that replaces the default NAND contents with a U-Boot configuration capable of booting from NVMe, along with a small recovery image. Once installed, a minimal Debian system runs directly from the NVMe drive, allowing the device to be used for services, containers, development tasks, or lightweight server workloads.

Collabora logo
(click image to enlarge)

Initial support focuses on providing a clean and functional Debian base rather than a polished access-point experience. The resulting system includes standard Debian networking tools, OpenSSH access, basic wireless configuration examples, and automatic filesystem expansion on first boot. A recovery environment running entirely in memory is also included to assist with debugging or re-flashing if needed.

Collabora notes that the project aligns closely with the OpenWrt One’s open hardware philosophy, encouraging experimentation and extension rather than replacing OpenWrt itself. Since the device’s NOR flash remains untouched, users can revert to OpenWrt at any time using the platform’s standard recovery process.

Further Information

More details about the project are available on Collabora’s blog, and the full source code, images, and documentation can be found on GitHub.

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