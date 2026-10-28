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Collabora advances Mali GPU support with Kraid compiler and Tyr Rust driver

Oct 27, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 27 views

Collabora has announced two developments for open-source Arm Mali GPU support, with its Rust-based Kraid compiler becoming the default for newer Mali architectures in Mesa 27.0 and the Tyr kernel driver reaching a firmware-boot milestone in Linux 7.3. The updates improve shader compilation efficiency while advancing Rust-based GPU driver development in the Linux kernel.

The Kraid compiler was introduced earlier this year to replace the aging compiler infrastructure originally designed for Arm’s Bifrost GPUs. Following nearly six months of development, Kraid is now the default in Mesa’s main branch for Mali GPUs using Valhall v9 and newer architectures. The transition is scheduled for Mesa 27.0, while Mesa 26.3 will be the final release retaining the previous compiler for these GPUs.

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One of Kraid’s main improvements is more accurate modeling of GPU register access, particularly swizzle operations. The previous compiler frequently generated unnecessary data-movement instructions, while Kraid handles these operations more efficiently and adds full support for 64-bit integer arithmetic, which is especially relevant for OpenCL workloads.

According to Collabora’s testing, Kraid reduces the instruction count across a collection of OpenGL shaders from 714,433 to 582,468, an 18.47% reduction.

 
Kraid shader instruction count comparison
(click image to enlarge)

The compiler also reduces floating-point conversion instructions by taking advantage of Mali hardware capabilities. Many 32-bit arithmetic instructions can accept 16-bit floating-point inputs and perform conversions internally, allowing Kraid to eliminate separate conversion operations.

Collabora’s clpeak testing on the Rockchip RK3588 shows mixed results, with some mixed-precision workloads improving by more than 50%, while several single-precision and half-precision tests show lower performance.

 
Kraid versus previous compiler in clpeak compute benchmarks
(click image to enlarge)

Kraid also introduces a different register allocation and spilling strategy based on static single assignment (SSA). By maintaining SSA form throughout compilation, the compiler can estimate register pressure and make spilling decisions before assigning physical registers.

Across Collabora’s Vulkan shader database, this approach reduced register spills by 84.32%, register fills by 78.56%, and the overall instruction count by 19.66%. Vulkan pipelines also compiled approximately seven times faster while using 35% less memory than the previous compiler.

Additional optimizations include improved varying interpolation and texture instruction fusion. Although application performance generally remains similar or improves modestly, selected benchmarks show larger gains. Collabora reports improvements of approximately 6.5% in 3DMark Wildlife, 18% in Call of Duty Mobile, and 39% in Candy Crush Soda Saga, while some workloads show minor regressions.

Kraid Vulkan and OpenGL ES performance benchmarks
(click image to enlarge)

Separately, Collabora has reported progress on Tyr, a Rust-based Linux kernel driver for the Arm Mali-G610 GPU, which uses the Valhall v10 architecture and Command Stream Frontend (CSF) interface. Tyr is being developed as a Rust implementation of the existing Panthor driver, with the goal of maintaining compatibility with userspace software.

The initial Tyr driver was merged into Linux 6.18 in November 2025, providing basic GPU detection, power management, and hardware information retrieval. With changes merged into Linux 7.3, Tyr can now boot the GPU’s microcontroller unit, marking an important milestone in the driver’s development.

Reaching this stage required several Rust abstractions for memory management within the Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem. These include GEM shared-memory helpers, page table management, and GPU virtual memory management (GPUVM).

Tyr uses GEM shared-memory buffers to store the GPU firmware, which must then be mapped into the GPU’s virtual address space. Rust page table abstractions provide the required mappings, while GPUVM tracks allocated regions and prevents conflicting memory mappings.

Tyr MCU firmware sections mapped into GPU virtual memory
(click image to enlarge)

Another aspect of the project is its limited use of unsafe Rust. According to Collabora, the upstream Tyr driver contains approximately 3,700 lines of code, with only six lines using unsafe operations. Three of these relate to page table management, where the driver must ensure that memory mappings do not overlap and that the underlying memory remains valid.

The project also serves as a practical test of Rust infrastructure being developed for the Linux kernel. By implementing a GPU driver using these abstractions, Tyr developers can identify limitations and contribute improvements that may benefit future Rust-based kernel drivers.

Despite the progress, Tyr is not yet a functional replacement for Panthor. Additional work remains, including GPU job scheduling and other driver functionality, as the underlying Rust kernel interfaces continue to mature.

Further Information

Additional information about these developments is available in Collabora’s Kraid compiler update and Tyr kernel driver report. Development continues through the upstream Mesa and Linux kernel projects.

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