Collabora advances Mali GPU support with Kraid compiler and Tyr Rust driver

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Collabora has announced two developments for open-source Arm Mali GPU support, with its Rust-based Kraid compiler becoming the default for newer Mali architectures in Mesa 27.0 and the Tyr kernel driver reaching a firmware-boot milestone in Linux 7.3. The updates improve shader compilation efficiency while advancing Rust-based GPU driver development in the Linux kernel.

The Kraid compiler was introduced earlier this year to replace the aging compiler infrastructure originally designed for Arm’s Bifrost GPUs. Following nearly six months of development, Kraid is now the default in Mesa’s main branch for Mali GPUs using Valhall v9 and newer architectures. The transition is scheduled for Mesa 27.0, while Mesa 26.3 will be the final release retaining the previous compiler for these GPUs.

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One of Kraid’s main improvements is more accurate modeling of GPU register access, particularly swizzle operations. The previous compiler frequently generated unnecessary data-movement instructions, while Kraid handles these operations more efficiently and adds full support for 64-bit integer arithmetic, which is especially relevant for OpenCL workloads.

According to Collabora’s testing, Kraid reduces the instruction count across a collection of OpenGL shaders from 714,433 to 582,468, an 18.47% reduction.